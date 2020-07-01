On opening day of Virginia’s Phase 3 Virginia Forward COVID-19 recovery plan, Fauquier County reported one more death from the virus Wednesday morning. Thus far, the pandemic has claimed seven lives in the county.
As of Wednesday, 27 Fauquier residents have been hospitalized in Fauquier, the same as Tuesday. It had been holding steady at 26 for several weeks before yesterday.
Locally, case numbers have been relatively steady. Fauquier, after remaining at 417 for several days, added three new cases Tuesday and maintained at 420 for Wednesday.
The 7-day positivity rate for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties) hit a low of 2.7% Tuesday morning, but bounced up to 3.1% today. The local district has not had a new outbreak of cases for several weeks.
The health district has seen a total of 1,444 cases, 109 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. Among the counties in the health district, Culpeper has seen the most cases (811), hospitalizations (63) and deaths (10). Fauquier is second, with 420 cases, 27 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
Virginia is so far keeping a lid on new cases. The state added 416 new cases Wednesday. Six hundred new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, June 26, and 677 cases on Saturday, but since then the new case number has remain below 600 new cases a day. Five hundred and ninety-eight were added Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is still trending down as well. It stood at 6.1% Wednesday, a slight uptick from Tuesday’s rate of 6.0% and Monday’s 5.9%. In total, Virginia has had 63,203 cases to date, with 6,262 hospitalizations. The death toll in the state is 1,786, with 105 of those deaths labeled probable for the coronavirus.
The RRHD held a free testing event in Warrenton Saturday, June 20, but did not see a spike in cases as a result. When Culpeper held a similar event, cases rose significantly several days later. Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD explained, “The main difference is that Culpeper's testing was done specifically looking to test ill persons. The Fauquier testing was open to all comers. If you test people who are sick, you'll find cases. If you test those who are not, you won't.”
