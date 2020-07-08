School board to vote on reopening plan July 13

The academic year for Fauquier County Public Schools could begin as early as Aug. 19. At a June 29 school board meeting, Superintendent David Jeck presented four reopening plans, none of which would have more than half of students attending in-person classes at any one time.

A fifth plan, one that would have all students attend class in-person four days per week, will be discussed at an emergency school board work session on Thursday, July 9. A survey was distributed to parents and school division staff last week with this option included and other questions meant to collect more detailed data.

At a school board meeting on Monday, July 13, board members will vote on which instruction model to implement for the upcoming school year.