Janelle Downes has never seen anything like it. As the human resources director for Fauquier County government and schools, she oversees the hunt to fill job vacancies. The problem: One hundred sixty-one people have left their county government jobs since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. In the schools division, 334 people left in the same time period.
“Currently I have 37 county vacancies and 76 schools vacancies,” said Downes.
Separations are running about 10% higher in government than in past years and 25% higher in the schools. That may not sound significant, but Fauquier faces a very, very tight job market. “Since April of this year, we've seen a huge decline [in job seekers]. I mean, it's not rare to come off a weekend and have eight applications for all the jobs we have open,” Downes said.
They leave for all sorts of reasons, but better jobs, retirement and relocations lead the list. The tight job market offers new opportunities. Baby boomers who approach retirement decide they like staying home. People discover they can move away and telework. They are changing professions. “This is the time where they've had enough time to rethink their employment. And they are trying other things,” Downes said.
The Times surveyed six county departments and the schools division and found more surprises:
- Some departments, such as Social Services, were hit with a double whammy. While the stresses of the pandemic increased domestic and economic strife – and therefore their workload -- some key employees departed, making their jobs ever harder.
- In the school district, some cited the stress of work as a reason for leaving. But their departures only create more stress, as colleagues have to take up their workloads -- potentially leading to more departures.
- One small agency, the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, which runs programs to clean up local streams, lost half of its workforce in 2020-21. It stopped monitoring stream quality for months and gave up a grant designed to improve water quality.
- Some departments cited supply-chain slowdowns or disruptions as an even bigger problem than vacancies.
- The vacancies hit departments differently. Some have felt serious pain. But others have managed to cope well or have been affected hardly at all.
Fauquier County Public Schools
In the county’s schools, less than 4% of the division’s 1,916 jobs are vacant, but the vacancies fall in critical areas: bus drivers, custodians, nutrition workers and teachers. In September, as the school year got underway, superintendent David Jeck said the district was short 20 bus drivers.
Because of this, some drivers were making double runs, and students in the second run were arriving late to school. Teachers had to stay at school later because some children had to wait at school for the second run to bring them home.
The school board on Oct. 12 raised driver salaries from $16.98 to $20 an hour, hiked bus aides to $15 an hour and agreed to pay bus drivers an additional $10 per day attendance bonus to fight absenteeism. The move was necessary, the board members said, to make Fauquier more competitive with other Northern Virginia districts, which are also short of bus drivers. It was estimated the raises would cost the school district $600,000 a year. A discussion on raising custodians’ pay is underway.
Human resources data shows 42 teacher vacancies, 18 in elementary schools. Some of the slots were filled with substitutes, Jeck said, but others have caused other teachers to take on larger classrooms. “Instead of four third grades, we have three, so those classes all have more kids,” he said as an example. In the high schools, he said, the district is paying teachers to teach an extra class.
Meanwhile, as the school year started, a team of custodians had to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests. (They are back now.) In another effect of the pandemic, school menu choices have been reduced due to supply chain shortages, said schools Public Information Officer Tara Helkowski.
Social Services
Like the county’s schools, the Department of Social Services’ 62 employees work directly with the public. When crises develop, like child or elder abuse, social services has to respond. More than two dozen of its employees are “direct contact workers” who deal face-to-face with the public, said social services director Shel Douglas.
During the pandemic, not only did they lose employees, but their workload spiked upward. More people needed public assistance, and there was a dramatic increase in calls for adult protective services. As they tried to fill their vacancies, they had to scramble to serve the public.
While the department has only one active vacancy now, until recently it had four more. At one point, two of its vacancies were the two key intake people for benefits applicants, so a program manager and other employees filled in. That worked for their clients, Douglas said, but it put an added workload on the remaining employees.
“So, that's the real challenge, making sure you don't burn out the people who do stay until you can get the recruitment done and get somebody in,” Douglas said. “Although we just have the one vacancy now, we've had several vacancies throughout the last year. So I feel like I've been through constant recruitment.”
JMSWCD
So does Melissa Allen, manager of the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District. Her tiny agency, slotted for six employees including herself, runs conservation programs and projects to clean up the county’s streams. By last July, it had given $12.4 million to Fauquier farmers to help pay for pollution-reduction projects.
This past year, the agency found itself in a manpower crisis. A conservation specialist left in October 2020; the district manager left in March 2021 and the education specialist left in April. That’s half the staff. Allen became acting manager, even though she expected to go on maternity leave in the fall.
When it lost its specialist who had been monitoring the quality of streams, the agency had to stop doing that for months. The then-director turned down a grant to improve Goose Creek because the agency did not have enough manpower to administer it. Some of its work in small conservation projects was taken up by the Friends of the Rappahannock, a Fredericksburg-based non-profit.
Filling the positions took some time, but now, said Allen, they are back on track. They re-applied for the Goose Creek grant they lost. Requests are coming in from schools for conservation education, and they are monitoring water quality again.
And Allen is thankful for how their new hires turned out. “People can look good on paper [but you don’t know] until you get them in the office and you see how the personalities are going to work out. I think when it does work out it’s just a huge sense of relief and accomplishment,” she said.
Community Development
Things are moving slower in the community development department, however, which has yet to fill four vacancies. The department is short two planners and two plans reviewers, positions critical for the approval of development applications. The planner jobs’ pay ranges from about $50,000 to $90,000 annually.
“With the vacancies, some application types are taking longer for review. As you can imagine, being short-staffed places burden on the employees we do have as they are picking up the extra workload,” said department director Holly Meade in an email.
“I will tell you, we're definitely short-staffed in Holly's division. I know a lot of them are doing multiple jobs,” said Downes.
Meade cited a variety of reasons for the departures, including people who found jobs closer to home, moved to the private sector or obtained higher salaries. “It has been extremely difficult finding qualified people that are a good fit with our team,” she said.
Commissioner of the Revenue
On the other hand, Eric Maybach, the county’s commissioner of the revenue, is in good shape. He has only one opening, created when a deputy commissioner decided to go back to school. The vacancy is for a skilled clerical worker dealing with office and tax matters. It pays between $13.49 to $23.88 per hour.
“I have about 36 applications for the job,” he said.
Environmental Services and General Services
Michael Kresse is the director both of general services and environmental services, overseeing buildings and grounds, the county’s fleet and the landfill and trash sites. The two departments employ 108 full-time people; as of last week, they had nine openings.
“During the height of the pandemic, it was it was difficult to fill open positions,” he said. “But it definitely seems to be picking up again,” he said. He said his departments promote a lot from within and from temporary to permanent positions, which helps.
That said, finding employees in the skilled trades is always a problem in Northern Virginia, as the applicant pool is small. A solid waste management operator’s job, which is open now, requires a commercial truck driver’s license, something that Kresse said can be in short supply. On the other hand, he is looking forward to filling a maintenance supervisor job soon. Its pay range is $55,536 to $98,312. “We had dozens of applications for that,” he said.
Kresse’s departments did not lose people who decided they liked working at home and did not want to come back — his people cannot work from home. “Our ability to work remotely is not the same as a traditional, you know, office-type setting. So we really didn't see that,” he said.
His biggest problem these days is not filling vacancies; it’s getting parts and new equipment. “The supply chain has been the biggest issue. A far bigger issue than manpower for us,” he said.
Human Resources
Over in HR, Downes is trying: She holds weekly jobs fairs. Her team calls back applicants immediately and schedules face-to-face interviews with those who look promising. They don’t want to keep applicants dangling and lose them. She and her colleagues are trying social media, virtual jobs fairs, connecting with the community college, phoning applicants directly. They are trying to get students from college programs into government internships.
She says the county offers an attractive package – competitive pay, a pension plan, health benefits, including medical, dental and vision, a wellness center and an individual retirement plan. Some departments allow employees to work at least part of the week from home. Still, job-seekers think that the private sector pays better than government, and affordable housing is scarce in Fauquier.
“We're trying to be creative and innovative. It's still a little bit hard just to source people, because I think we're all shopping the same set of people,” she said. In the old days, she said, if her office held a job fair, she would see 200 to 300 people. “Last week, I had my biggest job fair. And it was nine people, and I high-fived our HR technician, saying, ‘Way to go!’”
