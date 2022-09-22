photo_ft_news_Columbia Gas map.tif
Columbia Gas has reintroduced a proposal to build a replacement point-of-delivery facility northeast of Warrenton. Neighbors to the project have united against it, as they did in 2019, when Columbia originally proposed the new facility. The county’s planning commission and board of supervisors must now sort out the situation.

Columbia currently operates a point of delivery facility — the natural gas equivalent of an electrical substation — at the corner of Dumfries Road and Riley Road. It’s one of three Columbia PODs in Fauquier County and 130 in Virginia. The Rock Springs POD, as the existing facility is called, routes gas from the TransCanada Pipeline to 1,639 homes and to 15 commercial customers, including two public schools. Columbia wants to replace the 52-year-old POD with a new one, moving to a new site 950 feet away.

