As budget season looms, possible loss of grocery tax revenue could leave county making up the difference

If the Virginia General Assembly follows through on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign promise to repeal the grocery tax, the county could lose $2.5 million of annual revenue, according to the county budget office. Supervisors brought up the issue at their Feb. 10 meeting; they are preparing to approve a final annual budget — and real estate tax rate — by April 4.
“We’re starting out in the hole,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) in reference to the possible loss of the grocery tax revenue. He pleaded with county residents to provide input during the upcoming budget adoption process. “Now, more than ever, we need our citizenry to step up and tell us how you want us to spend your money, or not spend your money. … This is the time to let us know what you think.”
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) also chimed in. “The state will most likely be taking funds away from us through the grocery tax reduction,” he said. “Unfortunately, we will have to make that up somehow.”
On Feb. 11, however, the Senate of Virginia Finance Committee offered a possible reprieve for local governments. On a 13-2 vote, the committee approved a compromise measure that would repeal three-fifths of the grocery sales tax but leave in place the portion of the tax that directly funds local governments.
Currently, the grocery tax is 2.5%, less than half of the 5.3% sales tax for non-food items. The revenue is currently split between local school divisions (1%), local governments (1%) and a state transportation program (0.5%).
Senate Bill 451, as amended, would repeal the portion of the tax that the state redistributes to local school divisions based on the number of school-aged residents. The version of the bill advanced Feb. 11 stipulates that school divisions would receive comparable funding to what they would have received before the tax repeal, although a source of the make-up funding is not specified.
The legislation would also eliminate the one-fifth portion of the tax that pays into the Commonwealth Transportation Fund. Smart Scale, the local road improvement prioritization system is part of that fund. Fauquier County is currently set to benefit from about $46 million in upcoming Smart Scale projects. Sales tax revenue is just one of several funding mechanisms for the program, however.
The Senate bill would also repeal all taxes on the sale of “essential personal hygiene products” but retain a 1% tax on groceries, all of which would be distributed directly to the local governments where the transactions occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.