Residents of Falmouth Street and other nearby streets in Warrenton received a flyer Monday asking for help finding a portfolio of drawings. The artwork is not particularly noteworthy or valuable, except to Lee Johnson of Winchester. They are drawings he completed 60 years ago, when he was a teenager – of cars and planes, military scenes and people.
He had brought the drawings with him to a family Thanksgiving gathering in Warrenton. “I may have put them on my car and driven off. It was late,” he said.
The immediate area was searched, but no portfolio was found.
Johnson had gathered them to bring to Warrenton to show his granddaughter, Reese Johnson, 11. “My granddaughter is a hell of an artist and I wanted to show her drawings I did when I was her age.”
Reese said that a couple of months ago when she was visiting her grandfather in the hospital, he told her about the drawings. When he showed them to her in late November, Reese said, “They were really good. They were pencil drawings of vehicles, cars and planes. I really liked them.”
Reese herself veers more toward the abstract, she said. She has some oil paints but like acrylics better because they dry faster.
Anyone who finds a portfolio of drawings is asked to contact Johnson at 540-722-4033. The flyer, which maps out an area between Falmouth Street and Meetze Road, offers a reward of $50.
