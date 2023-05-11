VGC2023_MysticStrike_Andiamu_winner of the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup.JPG

It was a Virginia Gold Cup for the ages at the Saturday, May 6 races near The Plains. Odds on betting favorite and two-time Gold Cup winner Andi'amu, right, was overtaken at the last jump by Mystic Strike. Andi'amu fought back, but at the finish, Mystic Strike was up by almost 3 lengths.

 By Betsy Burke Parker
VGC2023_Will OKeefe_ Virginia gold cup winners stand.jpeg

It was all smiles in the Gold Cup trophy celebration, with race co-chairman Will Allison, second from left, retired race caller Will O'Keefe, winning trainer Todd McKenna and winning rider Gerard Gilligan.

