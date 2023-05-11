The 98th running of the Virginia Gold Cup timber classic turned into a race for the ages on May 6 at Great Meadow.
Trainer Todd McKenna had never won a race at Great Meadow, and rider Gerard Galligan had never won over timber at the championship course near The Plains. Timber specialist Mystic Strike had tried, twice, to win the Virginia Gold Cup, but came up short both times: His 2019 effort found him some 40 lengths behind winner Andi’amu, and he jumped poorly and lost his rider in 2021.
It was a fairy tale ending for the Upland Partners’ veteran.
Third choice in the race at 3-1, Mystic Strike wore down two-time Virginia Gold Cup winner and 3-2 favorite Andi’amu to annex the $100,000 timber classic and stop the two-time champion’s bid for a third Cup score.
The timber titans had sparred at Glenwood Park two weeks ago in the Middleburg Hunt Cup, 3 ¼ miles over similar fences. That day, Andi’amu repelled Mystic Strike’s relentless, quarter-mile charge from the last jump home. Andi’amu finished a neck in front that day, but Galligan said he was eager for the rematch at Great Meadow.
“This is just a special horse,” said Galligan, a native of County Kildare, Ireland, and NSA champion rider in 2020.
He’d partnered Mystic Strike to win the Pennsylvania Hunt Cup last November, like the Gold Cup at 4 miles. “He’s a machine,” and the longer the race, Galligan added, the better for the timber specialist.
The stage was set for a literal duel early in the headliner, with 2022 International Gold Cup winner and second choice at 2-1 Tomgarrow falling with Harrison Beswick at the 10th. Cracker Factory (Jamie Bargary) inherited the lead, but Bargary missed the turn in to the water jump at 17 on the final circuit, off course and pulled up.
It left Andi’amu two lengths in front of Mystic Strike with a half-mile to run.
Galligan took aim at the leader rounding the north rail turn. Andi'amu, at 13 just one-year junior to Mystic Strike, dug in, but Mystic Strike jumped to the lead at the last, drawing off by 2 3/4 lengths at the line.
“As much as I’d like to take credit, from there it was all him,” Galligan said of the protracted battle between the two rivals. Once Mystic Strike collared Andi’amu at the final fence, “no way he was letting Andi’amu get past him.
“This horse is a true professional.”
Part-owner with Upland Partners, trainer McKenna has engineered an upset before: Last fall, the Pennsylvania-based McKenna saddled 41-1 Noah and the Ark to run down 3-5 favorite Snap Decision in the grade 1 Lonesome Glory hurdle stake.
Mystic Strike has now claimed most of the nation’s top timber prizes, including three Pennsylvania Hunt Cups, the Radnor Hunt Cup, the My Lady’s Manor stake, Genesee Hunt Cup and the Middleburg Hunt Cup.
“This horse just loves this job, but you’re always worried” to race against a top horse like Andi’amu, McKenna said. “I was literally thinking of scratching all week, but eight different people told me, ‘no way, don’t do it.’
“I’d always looked into that winner’s enclosure at Great Meadow and thought that’d be cool to get in there and get your picture made.
“It was.”
This is the 11th year of racing for Florida-bred Mystic Strike. Like Kentucky Derby winner Mage, he did not run as a 2-year-old, but he’s only missed the one season between retiring after his flat race career and his steeplechase career. Mystic Strike won four races on the flat, five point-to-points and, so far, 11 NSA timber races. He’s won nearly $400,000.
McKenna was in the winner’s circle again less than 24 hours later with Mystic Strike’s 7-year-old half-brother, Rhythmia (by Majestic Warrior) taking first place at the Winterthur Races near Wilmington, Delaware. Thirty minutes later, McKenna sent out Bob’s Bar to win the second. Current leading rider Harrison Beswick was aboard both.
Galligan also won the Gold Cup card closer over hurdles with David Hain’s Hail To The Chief for trainer Kathy Neilson.
Best of the rest
Charlottesville horseman Sonny Via campaigned 2007 Eclipse titlist and Hall of Fame steeplechaser Good Night Shirt, but he hadn’t had a champion in 15 years.
Via thinks 4-year-old Welshman could break the drought.
In the $100,000 grade 2 Semmes memorial hurdle handicap, 2021 NSA champion rider Graham Watters kept the Kentucky-bred son of Flintshire well-placed, taking command at the last to win by two.
Third choice at 4-1, Welshman is trained by Hall of Famer Jack Fisher in Monkton, Maryland.
“This horse has got a big engine,” Watters said of the front-running effort. “The last thing you want to do with a horse like this is take him back, break his stride.
“He’s a real free-wheeling horse.”
Recent Irish import Gordon’s Jet (Bargary) was second, with Belfast Banter (Barry Foley) third.
In the cross-country steeplethon, Storm Team (Watters) settled into a stalking position behind early leader Brooklyn Speights (Bargary) for the first two of three miles. After the water splash with five furlongs to run, Watters let the timber veteran gear down, moving to the lead across the backstretch and widening to 14 lengths at the wire.
“This was his first time in this (varied obstacle) division,” Watters said. “He’s very clever, (but) he was surprised by the different sorts of jump as we went along. He jumped a little careful, but that’s OK to do that.”
Like trainer Jack Fisher’s other charges, Storm Team hacks out cross-country often when in training around Maryland’s hunt valley country surrounding Fisher’s farm. Fisher said the horse is too keen to foxhunt, but that’s he’s jumped varied fences – at speed – in the Foxhall team chase, and that extra jump schooling “wasn’t necessary” to prepare Storm Team for the steeplethon course with timber, hurdles, living brush, an open ditch, an enormous brush-filled coop and the picturesque Swan Lake water splash.
The day’s other hurdle races were won by Leipers Fork Steeplechasers’ Rampoldi Plan (Jack Doyle), Hurricana Farm’s Merry Maker (Stephen Mulqueen) and Irv Naylor’s McTigue (Bargary.)
Complete results and a link to the entire race day on video are at nationalsteeplechase.com
Race highlights
* More than $100,000 was bet on the card.
* The only race won by the post time favorite was the first; the maiden hurdle won by Rampoldi Plan (Jack Doyle), paying $7 as 5-2 choice.
* The biggest payout on the day was non-winners of two victor Merry Maker (Stephen Mulqueen), who paid $18 to win.
* Long the voice of Virginia steeplechasing, Will O’Keefe retired from his job as race announcer this season. He was honored with a Gold Cup medal, and the $100,000 feature was run in his name. A native of Bealeton, O’Keefe and wife Kathleen recently moved to downtown Remington.
* Mystic Strike’s winning time – 8:25 3/5 would have beaten all but five of the 38 Gold Cup winners since the race moved from the Broadview course near old town Warrenton to Great Meadow.
* In “human years,” Mystic Strike is 49 years old – to calculate a horse’s human equivalent, multiply their age by 3.5.
* National Steeplechase Association rules mandate that horses aged 12 or older may not run over hurdles, and though there’s no hard limit for timber horses, it is extremely rare for a horse to continue to – and certainly past, age 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.