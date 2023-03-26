Featuring an entirely different roster, Kettle Run girls soccer coach William Brummett isn’t what to expect, but he’s optimistic.
While 11 seniors and nine starters are gone from last year, the Cougars welcome a host of new faces to the pitch. But Brummett believes that won’t stop them from fighting towards the top of the Northwestern District.
“It is a rebuilding year, but I do think we're going to be a competitive team,” he said.
Last season, Kettle Run finished 9-5-2 and were eliminated in the Northwestern District semifinals by Handley, one game short of punching their ticket to the Region 4C playoffs.
Kettle Run’s youthful 20-player roster consists of two seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen, providing ample opportunity for the program’s next wave to play and develop their skills.
Leading the charge offensively for the Cougars are sophomores Kya Johnson and Grace Tessier at forward.
“Kya has a lot of power in her inner shots,” Brummett said. “Grace Tessier has the speed and some nice power as well. So, looking forward to getting the ball up to them and them sinking it into the net.”
In the midfield, Kettle Run has a mix of veteran experience and incoming youth. Senior Reagan Patrick and junior Caroline DeJesus are expected to start at midfield with freshmen Maggie Gardner, Addy Patrick and Gloria Malloy seeing lots of playing time as well.
Brummett will rely on this unit to set up scoring opportunities as he likes his teams to play an up-tempo style of soccer with quick and frequent passes, a playstyle where the midfielders are vital in the movement of the ball.
“We want to play a fast-paced game. So, it's a lot of touch-release soccer, two-touch soccer, keep the ball moving. So, if we can do that, I think this season will be very promising,” Brummett said.
On the back end, the Cougars enter three varsity returnees into the starting lineup. In the middle, sophomores Mikaela Brunda and Gracie Mehaffey bring experience protecting the net as they played often as freshmen. Junior Grace Herbert is also expected to start on the outside.
“They close down things and keep the ball out of our back third most of the time, so there's not too many people that get up and around them. They're a tight group, and they work well together,” Brummett said.
While the Cougars’ formation will vary from game to game depending on the opponent, Brummett likes to play outside defenders further up the field to help with the offense regardless of the opponent.
In the net, sisters Aislinn and Caelan Wright will rotate as the starting goalkeeper. Aislinn, a senior, is projected to start more often, but Caelan, a sophomore, has experience as she started some in the net as a freshman.
“For the most part, those two keep it out of the net. They're really good on the ball, they're in the air knocking the balls away. They're well trained, they'll be fine this year,” Brummett said.
Despite the Cougars’ inexperience, Brummett believes this year’s squad has what it takes to be competitive in the district and in the mix for their first regional playoff berth since 2019.
“I think we have a chance. Obviously taking the next step is if we can get everyone working together, that will get us farther. And I think if we can start working together and playing well, the fast-paced game and two-touch soccer, I think we do have a shot for regionals,” Brummett said.
Kettle Run dropped their season opener 2-1 to James Wood.
