A feral cat that attacked a Midland-area resident tested positive for rabies last week, prompting a warning from the health department about the now-deceased cat and general steps for avoiding exposure to rabies from both wild and domestic animals.
Fauquier County Animal Control was contacted by a local resident on Thursday, April 6 after they were bit by a feral cat outside their home along Messick Road in Midland, according to Daniel Ferrell, an epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The adult male cat had black fur with brown patches on its lower hind legs. The cat also had a white patch of fur around the chest and abdomen, Ferrell said in a news release.
The cat was shot by the homeowner and sent to the Virginia State Lab for rabies testing the same day. The cat was reported positive for rabies on Friday, April 8, the release said.
“All identified individuals who may have had contact with the cat have been contacted by the health department and assessed for rabies post-exposure shots,” the release said.
Anyone who had contact with a feral cat acting strangely in the area of Messick Road is asked to call the Fauquier County Health Department at 540-347-6363 or Fauquier County Animal Control at 540-422-8750.
The incident prompted the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to spread the word about the danger of rabies and to urge that residents speak with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, including elderly and disabled, about rabies and the importance of vaccinating pets and livestock and not feeding or handling wildlife.
“It is extremely important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” Ferrell said in a statement.
Those who own a pet or regularly feed and care for feral or farm cats should ensure they are vaccinated for rabies,” Ferrell said in the release, adding: “There is no approved post-exposure vaccine or treatment for domestic animals, and rabies is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms begin.”
Rabies vaccines are inexpensive and highly effective at preventing the spread of rabies, the release said.
Individuals bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal should report the bite to local animal control and contact their primary health care provider or local health department for further evaluation and medical recommendations.
To report an animal bite or possible rabies exposure, contact the Fauquier Environmental Health Office at 540-347-6363 or Fauquier Animal Control’s non-emergency hotline at 540-347-3300.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system. The virus is found only in the saliva and brain tissue of an infected mammal. The virus is not found in birds, fish, insects or reptiles and is most commonly spread when an infected animal bites a human or pet.
Less often, virus may also be spread when infected saliva or brain tissue comes into contact with an open wound or mucous membrane (eye, mouth, nose), the release said.
Some, but not all rabid animals can become aggressive and attack. Once symptoms of rabies begin, the illness progresses quickly and is nearly 100% fatal within a couple of days.
In Virginia, the virus is most commonly identified in “high-risk” wild animals such as bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks, the release said.
Rabies is occasionally found in domestic animals, including dogs, cats and livestock, with nearly all due to being unvaccinated and being exposed to the virus. Examples include imported dogs from rabies-endemic countries and unmanaged feral cat colonies, the release said.
For additional information on rabies, visit Rabies Control - Animal Contact & Human Health (virginia.gov). For additional information about the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the communities we serve and telephone numbers for local offices, visit www.RRHD.org.
