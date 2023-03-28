Members of the Fauquier County School Board agreed Monday to reduce the number of teachers and staff who will receive 5% raises next year, expressing frustration that the Board of Supervisors rejected their request for $4.1 million to fund salary increases.
The school board decided to move ahead with 5% raises for the roughly 80% of instructional positions that meet Virginia’s minimum “standards of quality.” The state budget provides for 5% raises for “SOQ positions,” but Fauquier County schools – like most in Virginia—hire additional staff to meet students’ needs.
Those non-SOQ staff and administrators would receive 3% raises under the budget scenario the school board unanimously agreed to Monday, March 27. The final vote on the 2023-24 budget is expected April 11.
Without the extra county money, the school division will fund the raises by cutting 37 instructional positions across all 20 schools, for which no staff had yet been hired, and by trimming school department budgets 5%.
Eliminating the 37 positions will save $6.5 million in salary and benefits, while the department cuts will shave off another $1.8 million, according to Denise Sandlin, associate superintendent for business and planning.
Some class sizes will likely rise as a result, Tara Helkowski, the school division spokeswoman said in an interview after the meeting. “Class sizes have been increasing, but it hasn’t been dramatic.”
Before settling on that plan, several school board members voiced their frustration with supervisors for not funding the school board’s request and for canceling multiple planned meetings with them to discuss the school division’s needs.
School Board Chair Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee) said the supervisors have steadily reduced the share of local tax money going to the school division over seven years. In 2016, the county spent 63 cents of every local tax dollar on its public schools, but only 54 cents in 2023.
“The school division has not enjoyed any of the [recent tax bill] increases, nor have we seen a dime of the meals taxes that got added on,” Litter-Reber said.
School Board Vice Chair Susan Pauling (Center) said she is frustrated that some residents have the misconception that last year’s tax bill increase funneled more money to the school division.
“People have said, ‘I’m OK that my taxes went up last year because I know it went towards teachers,’” Pauling said. “That’s not an accurate depiction of how the budget’s gone.”
School Board member Clay Campbell (Scott) called the supervisors’ decision to cancel a meeting between the two boards late last month a sign of “disrespect.”
“It really does bother me deep down inside that grown people can’t get together and talk about the most precious thing we have, our kids and the education of the kids,” Campbell said. “The other thing that gets me is they had five more days to approve the budget. That means the citizens of this county had five more days to voice their concerns.”
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors took an unexpected vote on Thursday, March 23, to approve their fiscal year 2024 budget; they had been scheduled to vote Tuesday, March 28. The supervisors made the decision after meeting for just 27 minutes and then canceled their March 28 meeting.
In doing so, the supervisors decided against County Administrator Paul McCulla’s proposed 2-cent tax rate increase that would have raised $20 million to add 24 professional firefighters – positions firefighters say are desperately needed to adequately respond to emergencies. The board intends to apply for a federal grant to help fund the positions, but it is not guaranteed.
The school division’s request for an extra $4.1 million was left out of the county’s budget from the start. McCulla did recommend an extra $3 million for school division maintenance projects, which will remain funded, according to Superintendent David Jeck.
Fauquier Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Butler (Lee) said Tuesday that the supervisors canceled only one board-to-board meeting, set for earlier this month, and did so because they could not support raising the real estate tax rate to provide the extra $4.1 million. Butler further said that past meetings between the boards have not been productive.
“Anytime we’ve set with them, it’s been contentious, and it ends up with more hurt feelings than things solved,” Butler told the Fauquier Times. “... I didn’t want to sit in the room again when there was no way we were going to raise taxes.”
Butler said he has talked to residents over the past few weeks about McCulla’s initial proposal to raise the average annual real estate tax bill by about $92 and heard many say they couldn’t bear another tax increase given rising costs driven by inflation.
“Some people say $92 isn’t too much of an increase, but how much is too much of an increase?” he added.
Asked if the county wouldn’t want to provide teachers and school division staff with larger raises to cope with inflation, Butler said everyone has to live within their means. “Does more money make you a better teacher? I have to live within my means,” he said.
During their meeting, the school board lamented having to cut “everything we absolutely can cut,” as Litter-Reber put it, to fund staff raises considered critical to offset rising inflation and to discourage teachers from leaving for better paying jobs in neighboring Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Campbell urged residents to contact their supervisors to urge them to meet with the school board to discuss the school division’s needs.
“Say, ‘We demand that you at least meet,’” he said. “Because [when] you close your doors and turn your backs–absolutely nothing is getting accomplished.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
