The Fauquier Times was named the best overall weekly newspaper of its size in Virginia for 2023, marking the sixth consecutive year the Times has won the Virginia Press Association’s “grand sweepstakes” award in the non-daily 3 category.
The awards were announced at the VPA’s May 6 news and advertising conference in Richmond.
The Times took top honors for both its editorial and advertising work, and Times staffers and freelancers won 49 individual awards.
Writing
Competing against weekly newspapers across the state with a similar circulation size, several Times writers, won first-, second- and third-place awards for their reporting and writing, including managing editor Robin Earl and reporters Coy Ferrell and Colleen LaMay. Earl, Ferrell and LaMay are no longer with the Fauquier Times.
LaMay won a first-place award for a series about women first-responders in Fauquier County and in the health and environment category for her in-depth coverage of Fauquier hospital.
LaMay also won a second-place award in the education category for her coverage of school safety and a transgender rights protest.
Ferrell won a first-place award for government writing about police officer pay; Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla’s retirement; and the Remington election.
Ferrell also won second-place awards in the investigative category for his reporting on the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and in the public safety category for stories about Emergency Medical Services, criminal charges filed after a fatal overdose and a murder conviction.
Ferrell won a third-place award in business and financial writing for stories about Data Stream internet company, a Warrenton lawyer who had his license suspended over a bankruptcy scheme and Wexford Village.
Earl won a third-place award in government writing for her reporting on a planning commission meeting on the Amazon data center, Waterloo Crossing, and the Warrenton budget.
Former Times intern Liam Bowman won a first-place award in the investigative category for a story about a sexual abuse victim’s lawsuit against the Love Church.
Photography and design
Fauquier Times Production Director Vincent Sales, graphic artist Laurene Craig, Earl and Ferrell won several awards for photography and page design. They included:
For photography, Ferrell won first-place awards in the categories of personality or portrait photo for his photo of Liberty High School football player Jayden Ulloa and his mom, Stephanie; and in the sports feature photo category for capturing the moment of celebration after Fauquier High School's field hockey team cinched a win against Kettle Run after a shootout.
Ferrell also won second-place awards in the feature photo category for his coverage of the Warrenton Wizard Walk; in the personality or portrait category for his photo of Liberty High School Principal Sam Cox; in the pictorial category for his photo of The Rev. Jewel Simmons; and in the picture story or essay contest for his coverage of the Liberty High School homecoming festivities.
Ferrell won third-place awards in the “open” category and in the pictorial photo category for his coverage of the Fauquier High School prom.
Also in photography, Earl won first-place awards in the feature photo category for her coverage of the Fauquier spelling bee and in the picture story or essay category for her coverage of the Liberty High School prom.
Earl won second- and a third-place awards in the breaking news photo category for her coverage of the aftermath of a snowstorm and for capturing an image of two goats stranded on in the Rappahannock River.
In design, Sales, Earl and Ferrell won a first-place award for front-page design, while Sales also took home a first-place award for page design for his work on the 2022 Gold Cup section.
Sports editor Peter Brewington won for overall quality of the Fauquier Times sports sections along with Sales and writers Fred Hodge and Matt Proctor; and photographers Randy Litzinger and Ferrell.
Sales and Earl won a second-place award for the design of a senior living section; and Earl, Laurene Craig, Allen McRae, Carl Craig and Allison Bzdak won a third-place award in the multi-media category for the Warrenton Warbler.
Advertising
The Times’ advertising team also took home several first-, second- and third-place awards for print and digital ads, most of them the result of collaborative efforts between the sales and production teams.
Sales won first-place awards in the automotive; digital ad; education/churches; and food and drug categories with help from Publisher Catherine Nelson and advertising representatives Anthony Haugan and Nancy Keyser.
Laurene Craig won first-place awards in the self-promotion and themed pages categories with help from Haugan and Keyser.
Some of the advertisements winning first-place awards promoted Chick’s Services, Inc., Oak Springs Garden Foundation, The Warrenton Rotary Club, Ellie’s Place and holiday bingo.
The advertising team also won seven second-place awards and six third-place awards. Some of those award-winning ads featured Studio Luxe and Little Luxe, Great Harvest Bread, Rankin’s Furniture, the Fauquier County Democratic Committee and Piedmont Fine Properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.