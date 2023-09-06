Warrenton mural before

Before:  A scissor lift was in place at the side of the Britches Great Outdoors building at Culpeper and Main streets Tuesday morning in preparation for work on the new mural.

ldowd0
ldowd0

I absolutely love this design a d can’t wait to see it completed. Very welcoming and beautiful

Anita
Anita

What? No data center in this mural?

Warrenton Resident
Warrenton Resident

So excited for this! Thanks EOTW!

