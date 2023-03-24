A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on Sunday, March 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Friday at a motel in Warrenton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as Javier Torrez Diaz, 42, was arrested in the “early morning hours” of Friday, March 24 by a sheriff’s office emergency response team along with detectives from the sheriff's office criminal investigations division, according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Diaz had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened at a Charlotte apartment complex.
Long did not specify which at motel the arrest was made.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department contacted the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office with information that Diaz was possibly staying in the Warrenton area, Long said in a news release.
The arrest was accomplished due to “a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional effort” involving members of the Charlotte-Mecklenberg violent criminal apprehension team, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Secret Service, the release said.
Diaz was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on Friday pending extradition to Charlotte, North Carolina, the release said.
