The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors has selected longtime county human resources director and Fauquier native Janelle Downes to serve as the county’s interim county administrator.
Downes has served the county for 23 years with the past 18 spent as director of human resources for Fauquier County and Fauquier County Public Schools. She will assume her new role on May 15, according to a county news release.
Downes will be taking over for Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla, who is retiring on July 1 after serving in the position since 2005. McCulla announced his retirement about a year ago.
“I am excited about this new opportunity. I am humbled and honored to serve the county,” Downes said in the county’s news release. “I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors, constitutional officers, county team, community and residents.”
Downes earned both a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University. She also holds a certificate in leadership coaching for organizational well-being and is a credentialed senior human resources professional, the release said.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors announced Downes’ hiring on Wednesday, May 3 and will make it official during their next meeting on Thursday, May 11, the release said.
“I am pleased to have Ms. Downes in this role. Her proven skill set, leadership and experience paired with her strong ability to listen and garner consensus will pair well with the board’s vision as she executes county services,” said Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Butler said in a statement.
