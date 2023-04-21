With the setting sun providing a backdrop at Liberty Stadium, Fauquier’s Chris Guevara provided the game’s decisive play in a tense boys soccer confrontation with the rival Eagles.
Midway through the first half, the sophomore forward took a pass from David Calderon along the right wing and hopefully launched an angled 35-yard screamer. “I was nervous, but I had a feeling it was going to go in. I had a good feeling,” he said.
The ball cleared the leaping arms of Liberty goalkeeper Kenny Benitez with Guevara sprinting towards his teammates with his arms spread wide in pure joy at his 17th minute strike. “I just saw the opportunity, open space. So, I just took the shot and hopefully it went in,” Guevara said.
Guevara’s first half goal was the difference in the Falcons’ 1-0 win on April 12 as the two sides shut down every opportunity after that.
“Top to bottom everyone did their job. They covered for people when they went down, they covered for people if they were out of position. Makes the coach proud,” Fauquier coach Chase Davenport said.
After falling to Kettle Run 2-1 in overtime last Friday, Fauquier sits in third place in the Northwestern District at 4-4 and 7-5overall.
Fifth place Liberty is 1-5-2 and 1-3-2 in district play.
Kettle Run is 4-1-1 and in second place after downing the Falcons 2-1 in overtime on April 14. Guevara scored on an outside shot to put Fauquier ahead 1-0 in the first half. Cougar junior Aaron Sullivan scored on an assist from Paul Dumitru in the 32nd minute to make it 1-1.
With time ticking down in the second OT, Kettle Run sophomore Sam Lloyd took a pass from Dumitru and scored from just inside the left post to give the Cougars the 2-1 win.
Liberty coach Chase Cox was pleased with his team's grit in the 1-0 loss to Fauquier.
“It was a tough, hard-fought game by both teams. Both teams played very well,” said Cox.
The Eagles had the first chance of the game in the opening minute when Nash Holland’s corner to Shawn Garner was placed perfectly on the far side of the box but was headed just over the crossbar.
The Falcons then had a pair of opportunities in the sixth and seventh minutes. First, Guevara dribbled into the box from the midfield, but his shot was too high. Then, Erik Anikis made a run down the left wing and fed Guevara, again missing the mark on his shot.
On what became the biggest moment of the match, Guevara made up for his previous two misses with his 17th minute strike for a 1-0,a lead Fauquier wouldn’t surrender.
“That's his third goal he's scored from like 30 yards out this year. So, we have been telling him, ‘If you're in range, you're free to shoot,’” Davenport said. “We know he's got the ability. He just keeps hitting the ball perfectly. So, we never had a doubt.”
Liberty nearly answered a minute later as Thanuwat Kraiwan dribbled his way into the box but was met by Fauquier’s goalkeeper, Jacob Glick, who made a brilliant save as he charged Kraiwan and deflected the ball with his legs to keep the Eagles scoreless.
To open the second half, Fauquier had three more good-looking chances in the first five minutes on a free kick from Nate Hensley, a crosser by Andrew Wilvert and a shot on goal by Erik Lobo, but they each resulted in nothing.
Hensley, a senior captain, had a very active game in the midfield starting several of Fauquier’s attacks with well-placed passes in tight windows while playing with a cast to protect a broken wrist that he suffered against Handley.
“He's really good at dictating the tempo. He knows when to go forward with the ball. He knows when to hold the ball and keep it,” Davenport said. “He makes the team tick, he's one of our leaders.”
One of Liberty’s best chances came in the 56th minute as Brady Gallagher stole the ball in the midfield and found Collin Arey,who’s shot from the edge of the box was saved by Glick.
“Things didn't go our way. A couple of them could have went in, and we just didn't get the final touch on the ball. They did a good job shutting us down,” Cox said.
Six minutes later, Wilvert had another good look to double the lead as his shot from 25 yards out beat the keeper but deflected off the crossbar.
Glick made another clutch stop in the 66th minute as his diving save to the bottom right corner thwarted Nash Holland’s free kick attempt in the Eagles’ last shot on goal of the match.
“Our keeper did a good job coming off his line in the right moments, making sure he called the ball early when he needed to. Kept his defense in front of him organized, compact, and commanded his box very well,” Davenport said.
