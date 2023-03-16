It won't be quite as big as the parades in Alexandria and Manassas, but Warrenton will have a St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, thanks to O'Brien's Irish Pub.
The parade will feature about 10 entries and is meant to provide residents a way to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday without having to drive to larger locales in Northern Virginia, said Amanda O'Brien, who owns the pub with her husband, Jerry.
"Our community is traveling so far to celebrate this holiday," Amanda O'Brien said in an interview Thursday. "We're happy to give them something to do here."
O'Brien's held a St. Patrick's Day festival at their restaurant last year and decided to try to do a parade this year. They worked with the Town of Warrenton Police Department to get a small parade approved, and will have 10 entries in the event on Saturday, O'Brien said.
The parade will include a float from O'Brien's Pub, the Kristin Butke Irish Dance Troupe, some classic cars and decorated pickup trucks, O'Brien said.
The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in front of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 271 Winchester St. It will follow Winchester Street to Broadview Avenue and end at O'Brien's Pub.
After the parade, O'Brien's will have activities set inside and out, including a bounce house, vendors and live music.
