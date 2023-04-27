Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services has announced it will change its name to “Encompass Community Supports” effective July 1.
The new name reflects a more inclusive and strategic plan to become a single point of entry for comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to announce our name change and feel the new name of Encompass Community Supports fits perfectly with what we do,” the agency Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said in a news release.
“We are still your local Community Services Board, Area Agency on Aging, Infant and Toddler Connection and Regional Housing Authority, and we will soon have a name that is more understandable, more welcoming, and more encompassing for our community,” he added.
The community service board is a state and locally funded agency whose mission is to improve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties by providing comprehensive behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use disorder, and aging services.
The agency’s main office is located in Culpeper at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper, Virginia.
