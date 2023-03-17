Citizens for Fauquier County, a Warrenton-based conservation advocacy group, and 10 town residents filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to overturn the town council’s approval of an Amazon Web Services data center at the northeastern gateway to the town.
The lawsuit, filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court, asks the court to declare unlawful the town council’s Feb. 14 vote that approved a permit for the Amazon data center and to void it. The lawsuit alleges multiple deficiencies in Amazon’s application and that the project violated the town’s comprehensive plan. It also alleges the town council made numerous procedural errors on the road to the data center’s approval.
There had been rumors that such a suit might be filed, but CFFC and the citizen plaintiffs kept it on close hold and filed late Thursday, March 16 as time was running out on a 30-day filing deadline. The lawsuit names as defendants the Warrenton Town Council and the Town of Warrenton but no individuals.
Some of the procedural issues brought in the lawsuit have been voiced before in Warrenton, but several are new. One claim is that the very amendment to the town zoning law, approved in August 2021, that allowed data centers in town was passed as a resolution instead of an ordinance, as is required by state law, and is thus invalid.
Another is that new conditions attached to Amazon’s application after the planning commission’s last meeting modified the application and thus should have required another planning commission public hearing on the matter, which was never held.
A third is the idea that under the town’s zoning ordinance, conditions added to an application are to “mitigate adverse effects” and not to convenience the applicant. Yet, in one example, while the zoning ordinance says a data center “shall not use potable water for cooling,” a condition was written to allow Amazon to fill its cooling system with up to 190,000 gallons of town water.
For these and other reasons, the suit contends, the process of approving Amazon’s application did not comply with either state or town law – or both.
The suit also advances some novel ideas: One is that not only does the data center violate the aims of the comprehensive plan, which does not prescribe data centers for the town, but its location in a designated “New Town Character District” spoils any chance for a public-friendly mixed-use development there.
Instead, the suit says, the data center’s security fence and patrols, its nighttime lighting, and its single entrance with a guardhouse do just the opposite. “To the extent a sense of place or belonging will be created, it will be that of a prison,” the suit contends.
The suit is brought by 10 Warrenton residents who live in close proximity to the data center site on Blackwell Road or infrastructure that will serve it.They say their lives and properties would be adversely affected by the data center’s development and operations. The ill effects include noise from its cooling system and fumes from its diesel generators; construction traffic; and having their streets dug up for underground power lines serving the data center – not to mention a decline in their property values.
CFFC is a 55-year-old nonprofit of 700 members that has been involved in many Fauquier development fights over the years. Seven of the 10 citizen plaintiffs are members, and its president, Kevin Ramundo, spoke against the data center’s approval as recently as Tuesday, March 14 during the town council meeting.
Ramundo said in an interview Friday, March 17 that his organization has “maintained from the beginning that this data center is the wrong use in the wrong place and came about in the wrong way. Our lawsuit is all about that.”
He said CFFC tried for months to meet with the town council about the data center but was “quite unsuccessful.” So, he said, “We really had no other alternative except to file suit.”
The lawsuit walks the court through the history of the matter, starting, it says, “when Amazon slipped into the town, and surreptitiously began pushing for an amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit data centers.”
It notes “private involvement of Amazon representatives” in the process of creating a zoning amendment to allow data centers in town and later secret meetings under non-disclosure agreements with one or two planning commissioners and town council members at a time – apparently to avoid open meetings law restrictions.
It argues that “in its pell-mell rush to secure the investment of Amazon, one of the world's richest companies, the town council ran roughshod over numerous state and local zoning and planning requirements” and adopted an "approve first, investigate later" approach to granting the special use permit (SUP) that Amazon needed to build in the town.
Meanwhile, it says that Amazon did barely the minimum required for its application, failing to submit many of the 11 items and 32 particular factors requested by town staffers.
“Confident that it had the votes in the council, whose members it met with individually to avoid the requirements of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Amazon made no attempt to satisfy many of these requirements,” the complaint states.
It was some of those deficiencies in the application that caused the town’s planning commission to recommend that the application be denied. Among them were a missing noise study; a lack of information on power supply, impacts to the town’s gateway and impacts on viewsheds; and a lack of planning for decommissioning the building when the data center is obsolete.
Other missing information, the suit says, included traffic data, road closure impacts, noise from blasting operations, lighting studies and tree preservation surveys.
The lawsuit relates how the town council forced the planning commission to vote on the project when the commission wanted to delay until it got more information by way of what the suit calls the “commission interference resolution.” That measure was passed by the council on a 4-3 vote on Dec. 13, 2022.
On Dec. 20, 2022, the town planning commission voted 3-1, with one abstention, to recommend the council deny the application. But the commission’s vote was not binding, and the suit argues that since Amazon was confident it had the council’s votes, the company declined to meet with planning commissioners and regarded the commission as a “speedbump on the way to approval.”
On Feb. 14, 2023, the application came before the town council at a public hearing. The lawsuit notes that hundreds of citizens attended the meeting, which lasted more than eight hours, and nearly all of them were opposed to the data center. The result is an “actual controversy” between the citizens of Warrenton and the town council, the suit claims.
The lawsuit asks that the court declare the town council’s resolution that approved the Amazon SUP and its attached conditions “unreasonable” and “unlawful” and “therefore void.” It asks that the SUP be remanded back to the council with directions to deny it.
The suit does not ask for damages but does ask that the complaining citizens be paid for their costs for bringing it.
The Fauquier Times reached out to Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, all Warrenton Town Council members and acting town manager Tommy Cureton for comment, but none responded. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
