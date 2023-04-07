In early March, Amazon embarked on what has become a controversial undertaking – the cutting down of hundreds of trees at the Blackwell Road site in Warrenton where it plans to build a data center.
Concerned residents speculated on why Amazon was in such a hurry, as it had not yet obtained its site development or land-disturbance permits. But newly emerged documents and interviews with wildlife and environmental experts show a correlation between the timing of the tree-cutting and federal efforts to protect an animal weighing less than a third of an ounce: the northern long-eared bat.
The bat, with a body shorter than 4 inches long, a 10-inch wingspan, and habitat across 37 states, was upgraded on March 31 from “threatened” to “endangered” under the federal Endangered Species Act. That designation change triggered a more rigorous process for obtaining approval to cut down trees in what could be the bats’ habitat.
Amazon has not said why it rushed to cut down the trees, which now lie strewn across its property. In an email to the Fauquier Times Thursday, Amazon denied the tree cutting was tied to the endangered bat designation and was done “legally and in compliance with all ordinances and regulations.”
Both Warrenton’s acting town manager Tommy Cureton and soon-to-be appointed Interim Town manager Frank Cassidy have said the tree-cutting was not illegal.
However, Cureton also wrote in an email that Amazon said it would stop cutting trees by March 31 – which is the same day the new endangered listing went into effect.
One Northern Virginia development consultant told the Fauquier Times he advised developers who planned to remove trees to do so by March 31 to avoid the new bat-protection regulations. (He was not Amazon’s consultant on the project.)
While the new rules would not likely stop projects in Northern Virginia, they could certainly slow them down and put developers into uncharted territory as the federal government continues to develop its bat-protection rules, the consultant said.
Bats’ endangered status slows down approval process
From 2015 to March 31, the little bat was listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, but not endangered. Still, even that listing, with its more streamlined process, required developers to undergo a U.S. Fish and Wildlife project evaluation – and collaborate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers if wetlands were involved – to ensure their projects would not harm the bat.
Records held by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality show Amazon did just that. In early April 2022, when the bat was threatened but not endangered, Amazon began the process of getting approvals for its Warrenton site – nearly a full year before the data center was approved by the Warrenton Town Council. DEQ officials said such parallel processing is not unusual.
On April 4, 2022, Amazon received a letter from Fish and Wildlife confirming that “the [development] action is not likely to result in unauthorized take of the northern long-eared bat.” “Take” means “harm” in Fish and Wildlife’s lexicon.
That finding was sent to the Army Corps of Engineers, which issued its permit on Aug. 8, 2022. On Sept. 22, 2022, Amazon received a letter from the Virginia DEQ containing a general permit for the project.
On Feb. 16, 2023, Amazon’s consultant advised DEQ that work was expected to start the next week. On Feb. 17, the town’s community development director informed Amazon’s lawyer that no permits would be needed to start cutting down trees, according to an email obtained by the Fauquier Times after this article was initially printed on Wednesday, April 5.
But a year earlier, U.S. Fish and Wildlife had announced it wanted to list the bat as “endangered” because the species suffered from an infectious fungus known as “white-nose syndrome,” and its numbers were diminishing.
After several delays, the new rules finally took effect on March 31. Starting on that date, a developer working with the Army Corps of Engineers had to go through an evaluation with Fish and Wildlife, obtain an Army Corps assessment of the project and then get an opinion from Fish and Wildlife on how it should proceed to not unduly harm the bat.
Even if a developer had been approved to proceed, as Amazon was in 2022, it would have to go through the process again if it had not started development, said Troy Andersen, assistant supervisor of Fish and Wildlife’s Virginia field office.
Amazon, in its email to the Fauquier Times, said its Blackwell Road site is 55 miles away from known bat hibernation locations and 120 miles from roosting trees. But as described by Andersen, the bats' new designation would have added time to the process. In 2022, it took the Army Corps of Engineers roughly four months to process Amazon’s permit. A recent Fish and Wildlife notice said it will be working on its processes and guidelines into 2024.
For that reason, Ben Rosner, environmental science director at Wetlands Studies and Solutions, Inc., an engineering consultancy in Gainesville, said he had advised clients who planned to remove trees to do it before April 1.
“What we were telling folks is, ‘Hey, if you've got all your approvals, get out there and clear before this rule changes, if you can. Otherwise, you are going to have to wait and do this re-coordination. And then again, it may all change in a year,’” he said.
Still, to clear trees, developers would need all their federal and local permits in place, Rosner said. “Typically, the different localities will not let you start doing any clearing until you've got approved site plans, including your erosion and sediment control plans,” he said, because they don’t want trees removed without erosion controls in place.
Rosner said his company polled about 10 localities in Northern Virginia who said they would not let developers cut trees without approved site and land-disturbance permits. He said a couple of rural counties indicated they might be more relaxed.
Rosner’s company was not Amazon’s consultant for the project. Emily Grimes, at ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC, which consulted on Amazon’s permit application, said her company could not comment on what Amazon had done on its site.
Debate over Amazon permits continues
At a March 14 town council meeting, Warrenton Town Councilman Bill Semple asked Cureton to report on the tree-clearing. Cureton said what he had told town resident Suzan Fultz in an email a week earlier: that four town officials had visited the site on March 6, observed tree cutting but saw no root balls removed or land disturbance. He told Fultz that Amazon planned to be tree-clearing until March 31.
Two residents with environmental and development review experience, Dave Winn and Dave Gibson, expressed concerns during citizens’ comment time.
“They do not have a site development plan; they do not have a land disturbance permit; therefore, they have nothing (allowing them) to be out there clearing,” said Winn, who regularly reviews site plans in his work as a development appraiser.
Town officials, however, have repeatedly said Amazon did not need any permits to cut down the trees on its site if its contractor did not remove roots or disturb soil.
Amazon’s special use permit for the data center said the company “shall provide a tree preservation plan at time of site plan ... that seeks to maximize on-site vegetation.”
On March 22, Amazon submitted a package of plans and documents as a site development application. According to town Clerk Stephen Clough, the “tree preservation plan” is included in the landscape plan and that cross-hatching shows areas where trees will remain. It also lists new trees to be planted.
Another plan in the package, labeled “tree removal base” depicts hundreds of trees outside the grading zone, including 352 that are marked with red X’s and slated for potential removal. Most are damaged or dying. But in the center of the drawing is a large space where a Dominion substation was once planned. No trees are depicted there, and that is where Amazon’s contractor already cut down more than 200 trees.
“The majority of those trees that they felled were on that Dominion substation site. They never even inventoried them; they never had a tree-removal plan for that substation site. They cleared all of that without a tree save or a tree removal plan or anything else,” said Gibson, who has worked in environmental evaluation for 40 years.
Semple said he intends to submit to the council a new ordinance to prevent a developer without permits from even “clipping a twig on a tree.”
“This can't happen,” Semple said. “We can't have an applicant going onto a property without either a permit or a formal site plan review and doing what this applicant did. That means any applicant could actually cut down an entire forest.”
