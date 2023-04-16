They may be 4-3,butdon’tbedeceived,theKettle Runhighboyslacrosseteamisscoring goalsand looking dangerous.
“We're quite happy with howwe'reperforming. We got a couple of things to clean up, butwe'llbe good,” coach Bryan Logan said. “I really think we probably should be a little bit better than (our record), but we also have another eight games to improve on that.”
The Cougars have been led by their ferocious attack,highlighted byseniorstarting attackmen BryceMcAnanyand twins Jake and Matt Green.
Matt Green leads with 16 goals through the first six games, with brother Jake netting 13 andMcAnany12. Jake Green andMcAnanyalso lead the squad in assistswith14 and 13,respectively.
“Our attack has been awesome with Jake,MattandBryce. They are all playing great,” Logan said.“We have so many guys that can score. When that offense is running,it'sreally hardto stop.”
Inaseason-opening9-8 loss toBrentsville,the trio combined for four goals with sophomore midfielder Scotty Barone adding a hat trick.Kettle Runled7-5 after three quarters,before the Tigersralliedto winona late goal.
The Cougars rebounded in their next two games, defeatingLightridge11-7 and Loudoun Valley 10-9. AgainstLightridge, Matt Green paved the way with a hat trick while Jake Green, Barone and Tyler Daigle added multiple goals.
“Wedid not play our best. We struggled a lot in that game, butwe'reable to come away with the win,” Logan said.
Trailing 8-5 against Loudoun Valley, the Cougars allowed just one goal in the fourth as they scored five, with the winning goal coming in the final two minutes. McAnany scoredahat trick with MattGreen and Barone adding two apiece.
“Thatwasdefinitely ourmost complete game of the year.Really proud of how the guys fought. That was an awesome victory,”said Logan.
In their next two matchups, Kettle Run fell 21-8 to “one of the best teams in the state” in a powerful Western Albemarle squad, then 20-11 to Woodson, a Class 6 school.
The Cougars dominated Eastern View 19-1. The starting attack combined for 14 goals as Matt Green netted six and Jake Green andMcAnanyfour each.
“We were up 15 nothing two minutes into the second quarter. They had no answers for ouroffense,” Logan said
On April 13, Kettle Run overpowered Handley 15-4 to move above .500 at 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.