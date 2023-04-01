Fresh off an appearance in the Class 4 state playoffs last season, the Kettle Run girls lacrosse team is planning another strong season.
Second year coach Addison Foudray welcomes back much of last year’s team and the early results are promising. The Cougars overpowered Brentsville 14-2 in their season opener, then edged Loudoun Valley 13-12 and lost to Lightridge 11-6.
Foudray is building a program that she hopes will become a powerhouse. Comparing last year’s successful squad to this year’s, she says, “I think they have the same drive, same fire and the younger girls coming in (have it). They're determined and they want to see the same success.”
Three seniors departed, and only three remain, leaving the team decidedly younger.
Morgan Mahoney, one of Kettle Run’s three seniors, is a key attacker and important vocal leader, while sophomore Gracie Chumley has looked phenomenal in building on her successful freshman season.
“So far Morgan’s just been hitting the field hard. I've seen a lot of intensity from her, and she's just been doing amazing. So, I expect this season is going to be a great one for her,” Foudray said. “Gracie’s been a force to be reckoned with and I think the combo of her and Morgan is going to be really strong for us.”
At midfield, twin sisters Charlotte and Katherine Bloom are Kettle Run’s other two seniors and return to form a formidable trio with junior Jordan White. The three have experience together and look poised to have another promising year.
On the back line, the starting defensive unit is aggressive and forces many turnovers. Juniors Rinna Hoskins and Kaylee Neam return to the lineup and have impressed so far.
There’s also Amelia Jakum, a sophomore who’s starting to come into her own as a defender.
Abigail Beattie is back protecting the net, and she looks like an impenetrable brick wall.
“She is just a beast in the goal. She's a junior, and all three years that I've worked with her, she has just been incredible. Without a doubt, she's the backbone for us,” Foudray said.
Kettle Run finished 8-6 last year, advancing to the regional finals where they fell to Meridian. A week later they lost to Dominion in the state quarterfinals, ending Foudray’s promising first season at the helm.
In year two, the Cougars are just as talented.
“I think that as long as we can keep executing the way that I know that they're capable of, it's going to be a good, competitive, strong season for us,” she said.
While the Cougars can play with speed, Foudray stresses the value of a patient style of lacrosse.
“I think we really strive when we just take a breath, get our momentum going, and work together well as a team,” Foudray said. “It's just really being smart on the field, making smart passes, being smart defensively, and then taking our time on our offensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.