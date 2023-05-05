The defending national champion jockey and a regional rider took time out of their busy schedules this Gold Cup week to talk in whispers: horse whispers. We wanted to apply strict scientific method to a theory that’s more ethereal than exact.
Parker Hendriks and Michael Woodson were tasked with tackling this hypothesis: Can you just “get on and go” with a racehorse? Even if you’ve never met before post time? Or does it take forming a personal bond with one another over months – years – before coaxing a winning performance?
Their answers might surprise you.
Hypothesis - Predict the outcome to the problem.
You’re riding a half-ton animal pumped up on adrenaline and running nearly 40 miles an hour, hurtling a series of hurdles – or solid stacks of timbered rails, on a ribbon of turf encircling the Great Meadow racecourse.
You’d want a connection with your equine partner.
But what if you’ve never before met?
Parker Hendriks says what looks like a long-standing relationship between jockey and horse might be years in the making, but it can also develop over a matter of minutes.
That’s the advantage of thousands of hours in the saddle and a lifetime spent around horses and racing. Hendriks says: Most successful jockeys spend years gaining the skillset to make race riding look surprisingly easy.
National Steeplechase Association jockey titleist Hendriks is already a veteran at age 19.
“In racing, there’s a chance that the rider knows the horse” – maybe he exercises the horse every morning, maybe she taught the horse to jump, maybe he helps out at the barn where the horse lives and trains, “but there’s as good a chance that they don’t,” Hendriks maintains.
“I gallop a half-dozen, sometimes more, every day for (defending champion trainer) Keri Brion at the Fair Hill Training Center north of Baltimore. “But some of my (race) rides, even for her, are horses I’ve never sat on.
“That’s not unusual for us, and it’s absolutely the case every day for the riders at the flat track.”
As a professional rider, Hendriks adds, it’s his job to have enough experience with enough horses that he can read their cues – get into their minds, in the few minutes he has between the post parade and the start.
''It’s really not a big deal."
Hendriks’ father Ricky was National Steeplechase Association champion rider in 1986 and ‘87; mother Sanna Neilson champion trainer in 1998; and grandfather Paddy Neilson was one of the sport’s all-time leading amateur riders. He grew up in the saddle, first galloping racehorses when he was still eligible for pony races.
Hendriks says most racehorses are – surprisingly – quite similar. “I mean, some of them want to lean on the bit – they like that ‘snug hold,’ and others might want a lighter contact, other stuff too. But once you get it sorted – usually just a few seconds, they’re pretty same.”
Hendriks knows from experience: he’s ridden 78 winners from more than 350 races in a career that started in the junior division eight years ago.
The jockey gets input and instructions from the trainer in the paddock before each race, Hendriks explains. “But it helps to do your homework, too, looking up (your mount’s previous racing) form, watching video replays (of prior races, if any) to see how a horse wants to run – on the front end, or come off the pace.
“In the post parade, you’ve got a couple minutes to feel the horse out,” Hendriks adds. “They pretty much tell you how they’re feeling, what they’re like. Say, if a horse is running off with you going down to the start before the race, you can be pretty sure he’s going to run off with you down to the first. You adjust to what you’ve got.”
One surprising discovery Hendriks has made is how uniform the imported horses are to each other, likewise American-born, -raised and -raced have similar traits.
“At Keri’s, we get a lot of Irish imports, some from England,” Hendriks says. “I’d say about 80% of those are pretty much the same as each other. I guess that’s some of it because of the bloodlines, the (similar) raising and handling as young horses, how they’re broke and trained, and if they’ve learned to jump over there and maybe run once or twice, how they learn to race" over the slightly different style of hurdles and the slightly different footing on most British racecourses.
“There’s not a trick to it. Horses are horses. Just use your experience,” he said.
Analysis - Examine the data.
Like champion Hendriks, apprentice jockey Michael Woodson grew up in racing. His grandfather, Franklin Woodson, was a trainer; an uncle, Roosevelt Woodson, still rides races at age 60 at Charles Town in West Virginia.
Woodson has been entranced with racing since his godfather, 1989 and 1993 NSA champion rider Chuck Lawrence – Woodson’s neighbor, like his own father a trainer and a lifelong family friend, tossed him up on the back of Charles Town claiming specialist Irish Swinger to return the gentle veteran to the stable after a workout on the old Belvoir training track south of Marshall.
Woodson was 7.
It ignited a passion for racing in Woodson, now 40 and long a valued work rider and exercise rider at private area farms and the Middleburg Training Center. He rides for trainer Chris Kolb and Hall of Fame steeplechase horseman Don Yovanovich and others.
Woodson’s jockey engagements have been limited, but he won his first race last summer. He thinks the day-to-day work gives riders deep insight into the horse-human bond.
“In my opinion, if a jockey has a good head on his shoulders, and good sense, you get along with almost any horse,” Woodson says.
“Part of it to make a successful rider is to have confidence in yourself. Not cockiness, confidence.
“They’re different.”
Woodson rode his first winner in a race at Laurel Park, part of an international invitational series. The first time he’d met his mount, Hall of Fame trainer Janet Elliot’s Saigon was in the paddock in the Maryland track’s saddling enclosure.
It applied empirical evidence to Woodson’s theory about the importance of understanding horses in general – not necessarily requiring a prior relationship with your horse in the race.
Woodson did his homework, pulling up some videos of her other races to watch and studied the filly’s past performance record. Though Saigon had not previously won a race, she’d placed well a couple times at Laurel and at Delaware Park, both from a stalking position.
In her pre-race instructions, Elliot backed up what Woodson had already extrapolated from his research -- Saigon was a late closer, one relentless move that could bring her home in front with a clear trip.
It was a matter of finding the opening and delivering a clear message to her at the right time, Woodson says.
“The important thing for the rider is to listen. Listen to the horse. Listen to the trainer.”
Off alertly from the one post, Woodson let Saigon settle, parking the filly midpack and quiet in the saddle with a snug hold letting Saigon find her stride. “Ms. Elliot had told me to wait with her, wait for the opening.”
On the backstretch, Woodson saw a seam, space between horses. Woodson called on muscle memory from thousands of practice miles over the decades to wordlessly convey to the gray to swap to her inside lead – her left, while angling outside one horse, inside another.
It was like threading a needle.
Woodson threw a fresh cross, splitting the fading frontrunners as Saigon advanced. Woodson sat steady as she switched back to her right lead at his subtle cue. He opened his right rein to drift out for fresh ground as they hit the top of the stretch.
Saigon understood. Saigon responded. Saigon drew off to win by five.
As perfect as it was, their partnership had lasted only 1:47.30 plus the few minutes of the post parade.
But it was enough.
“I’m a firm believer in having a relationship – a short one, sometimes very short, but it’s a relationship – with your horse,” says Woodson. “If a horse trusts you, they’ll try for you.
“Having a happy horse, one that’s feeling what you’re feeling – that makes your job easier.”
Conclusion - Compare the data extrapolation to the experiment’s results.
Hall of Fame trainer Max Hirsch once famously said he thought a winning effort was 95% horse, 5% jockey. He maintained that riders need to possess a sympathetic connection, a confident communication with their mounts, but he believed that it is, otherwise, up to the horse.
Middleburg trainer Chris Kolb knows from experience. Kolb grew up on the horse show circuit in his native Chicago, moving east after his junior years to train with and work for Hall of Fame show trainer J. Arthur Reynolds when he was based at historic Fenton Farm near Warrenton.
Kolb was introduced to racing through Reynolds and at his second Virginia post at Gordonsdale Farm near The Plains.
Since he took out his trainer’s license in the late 1970s, Kolb has saddled almost 1,400 starters earning nearly $1.8 million.
From his own experience with horses and decades in the business, he’s learned to trust his riders, both exercise riders and race riders.
“I don’t think it can hurt for a rider to ‘know’ the horse they’re listed on in the afternoon,” Kolb says. “But those flat riders, and the steeplechase jocks, too, they can jump on one horse to the other horse and not have any problem getting a good (performance) from any of them.
“Most horses I’ve run – from the not so good to the best – I’ve never thought a rider not (having ridden the horse before) made a bit of difference.”
Kolb mostly trains flat horses at his Middleburg Training Center base, but one of his best was timber titlist Canyon Road. “Canyon Road is a perfect example,” Kolb says. “I bet 10 different riders rode him in 10 years he ran. And most of them won with him. He was a machine.”
