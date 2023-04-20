Fifteen years of Kettle Run baseball has seen lots of great players, perhaps even a major leaguer in 2016 grad Brenton Doyle, who is expected to debut for the Colorado Rockies this year.
But no one had done what Trey Western did last Friday night.
The senior second baseman became the first Cougar to hit two home runs in one game in a 10-0 road win at Fauquier. Western had one of the greatest hitting performances in school history, going 4-for-4 and nearly hitting three home runs. He blasted a ground rule double to deep left-center that came within 10 feet of going out. He drove in three runs and scored three times.
“It was a career game, 100%,” said Western, who had never homered in high school. “It was also a great team win. Warren (Bernard) pitched great, I just tried to put the ball in play, and that’s what happened,” Western said.
Junior pitcher Bernard fired five scoreless innings in the mercy rule win, allowing just two hits as the Cougars (5-4 overall, 3-3 district) continued to claw their way up the Northwestern District standings with over two weeks left.
Sometimes moments of brilliance come when you least expect it, and that was the case for Western, who said he’d never had a home run on “a big field” and noted his last previous home run came in Little League.
His first home run was boosted by a beneficial wind that gave the well-struck ball a little more giddy-up. Hit to deep left field in the first inning,it kept carrying and landed comfortably over the fence. Soon Western’s younger brother, Pryce, was scurrying out to retrieve the ball.
“I was a little out in front on the front leg. It was hit somewhat wellbut I didn’tthink it was enough to go over,” Western said. “I was halfway to second and saw them signal home run and it was pure excitement from there.”
Western’s second blast came leading off the third inning and was hit very high and carried out easily. “The first and second one I hit the first pitch. The second one looked like a beach ball,” said Western, who said he hit a fastball in the middle.
Western almost hit a third homer in the fourth inning, sending a powerful shot that one-hopped the fence. He hit a hard single to shortstop in his final at bat in the fifth. “The third one had a chance. I was halfway to second and saw it over the fence, and thought, ‘No way.’ Then they told me it was a ground rule double,” said Western.
He added, “When you think home run it does not go well, you pop up. Luckily I got another one,” said Western. “I think the third hit was my best one. It was more a line drive type hit to left center field.”
The homers, both solo shots, came at Fauquier, where Western’s older brother Cole was a standout infielder on the Falcons’ 2018 team that made the Class 4 semifinals.“My brother hit one for Fauquier, so my parents said I had to one-up my brother,” he said.
Coach Ty Thorpe, who has coached Kettle Run since the school opened in 2008, said Western has carved out his spot in school history. He said former Cougar sluggers like MLB hopeful Brenton Doyle, a 2016 grad playing at Class AAA Albuquerque or Will Merriken (Roanoke College), Sam Ewald (VMI), Noah Goins (2013-2017), Connor Adams (all-state selection) and Mac Graham (Greensboro College/football) never hit two in one game.
“Trey’s got good pop in his bat. We had a little talk recently about being more aggressive. To stop putting yourself in a deep hole. He caught both balls flush,” Thorpe said.
“I joked with him that the jet stream helped him on that first one,” Thorpe said.
For Western, who is hitting .345 and has also looked good as a starting pitcher, it’s the continuation of a fine senior year.
In football, Western caught the winning pass in the fourth quarter of a 35-34 region championship win at Loudoun County. In basketball, he was a starting guard on a squad that advanced to the Northwestern District championship game.
“I think my senior year is going great. I love Kettle Run sports. All the teams are headed in the right direction. I think we have the best coaches in the county in all three sports,” he said.
The homers sure made for a happy weekend. The family celebrated by going out to Faang Thai restaurant in Warrenton Saturday.
Western said his mom taped the game and “I’ve watched it five times.”
His brother Pryce, 16, retrieved both balls, which now sit in the basement of Western’s home in South Wales. “Props to him for getting those,” said Western.
Note: Doyle, who is expected to make his Major League debut this season with the Colorado Rockies, hit five homers as a senior. Adams holds the school season record with seven.
