Fauquier County children from birth to age 5 could have an opportunity to get a new, age-appropriate book every month — at no charge — starting as soon as this August if a local agreement is finalized with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Fauquier FRESH Supervisor Kristen McAuliffe spoke to the Fauquier County School Board about the program at their regular meeting on Monday, March 13. McAuliffe explained the importance of young children having access to books and the impact it can have on their education.
“Young children whose parents read to them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who are never read to,” McAuliffe said.
“We know that some of our families do not have access to books at home,” she said. “And this puts their children at a disadvantage before they even enter schools. That’s why FRESH is interested in starting an Imagination Library in our community.”
Fauquier FRESH is a Fauquier County Public Schools’ program funded by a grant from the PATH Foundation. The mission of FRESH — which stands for Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health — is to inspire and promote healthy choices in schools and communities. FRESH focuses on nutrition, movement and literacy.
During her presentation to the school board, McAuliffe explained that the program costs $26.40 per child annually, but that a combination of state funding, grants and donations would cover those costs. The program will have no impact on the school division budget or local families who participate, McAuliffe said.
Fauquier FRESH is working on an agreement between the Dollywood Foundation and Fauquier County Public Schools. Starting this summer, Fauquier FRESH plans to reach out to families and sign up those who want the books.
“The goal is to have the first set of books mailed out sometime in August,” she said.
School board members had few questions other than wanting to ensure families could opt in or out of the program at any time and how it would be advertised. McAuliffe's answer to the first question was yes. Advertising is waiting for a signed agreement with the Dollywood Foundation.
One in 10 children under the age of 5 in the U.S. receives Imagination Library books, according to the program website.
The books children receive are determined by their age, the website said.
Children born in 2023 are receiving board books with minimal text focusing on nurture and attachment, the website said.
Children born in 2018, who will turn 5 in 2023, are receiving softcover picture books covering more complex concepts. Children enrolled from birth to their fifth birthday can amass home libraries of up to 60 books.
