Emmy-award winning television journalist and dedicated conservationist-cattle farmer David Edward Schoumacher of Hume died after a long illness Friday, March 24. He was 88.
According to his daughter, Linda Rozett, Schoumacher was intimately involved in management of Thistle Hill Farm in western Fauquier until shortly before his death.
Before he was a cattle farmer, Schoumacher was a journalist, covering a broad range of topics including presidential campaigns, Congress, the NASA space program, the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War and Watergate.
His first assignment for the CBS Evening News under anchor Walter Cronkite was the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy.
Schoumacher was born October 13, 1934, in Chicago, and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern.
He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve, flying tankers and tactical bombers until his honorable discharge in 1969. He was an avid sailor and kept a boat on the Chesapeake.
Schoumacher’s journalism career began on local radio during college, moving into local broadcast journalism in the Midwest and transferring to Virginia in 1963 when he became a Washington correspondent for CBS.
He later worked for ABC News, ending his journalism career as evening news anchor for WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C.
In retirement, David owned and managed several radio stations, but said in a 2015 interview with the Fauquier Times-Democrat that his biggest passion was the herd of Red Devon cattle he developed on his farm in Hume, Thistle Hill Farm.
With his late wife, Elizabeth “Wooz” Matthews, Schoumacher developed a prize-winning herd of what he once called “the perfect cattle breed for the Piedmont,” the centuries-old English Red Devon. Schoumacher told the Times-Democrat the Red Devon was “the perfect dual-purpose breed,” beef and dairy, adding: “They were custom-made for this area.”
Schoumacher was chairman of the North American Devon Association.
It was important to him for a range of reasons, Rozett said.
“The Thistle Hill operation might have been the greatest love of his life,” Rozett said. “He was all about the breeding and the bloodlines, but, just as much, he was completely invested in protecting the soil and the water and everything about the farm, his farm but other farms as well.”
Her father loved being “the small farmer,” Rozett added, as much as he appreciated and supported local journalism, small newspapers and radio stations. “Anything that was able to share news that’s important for a community.”
He’s survived by four children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Schoumacher is also survived by late wife Wooz Matthews’ two children: Church Matthews and Carolyn Matthews.
Visitation will be held at Murphy’s Funeral Home in Arlington on Sunday, April 9. A funeral service will be held later at Leeds Episcopal Church in Hume.
