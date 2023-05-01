How dynamic, prolific and unstoppable are brothers Jake and Matt Green?
The Kettle Run boys lacrosse twins were impossible to miss in a 21-8 win over visiting Liberty on April 24 as they averaged a goal every three minutes and combined for 16.
Thanks to rapid ball movement and dynamic stick skill, the senior attackmen punished the defense all night as Matt scored nine goals while Jake put up seven.
“They're the two best attackmen in the region, they might be the two best in the state,” Kettle Run coach Bryan Logan said. “We're going to go as far as they carry us. They've been awesome.”
Kettle Run extended its winning streak to six games by beating Fauquier 15-12 on April 26. The Cougars are 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the region, while Liberty is 5-4 and 2-3. Kettle Run sits in second in the region behind Class 3 Meridian (3-0) and ahead of Brentsville (4-2), Fauquier (2-1), Culpeper County and Liberty.
The Greens were an unsolvable problem for the Eagles from the opening faceoff as they scored five in the first eight minutes to lead 7-0.
“This is the best the team has ever looked,” Matt Green said.
Said Jake,“I think we started off really hot, and then I think the beginning of the third quarter, we were kind of cold for a little bit,” he said. “I think we should have been putting up like 30 goals.”
Coach Logan liked the play of his entire squad.
“Obviously, Matt and Jake were fantastic. We were great on our faceoffs, Ryan Dachowski and Scott Kaufman were awesome,” he said. “Liberty knocked us out of the playoffs the last two years. We wanted this win, so we were going to go get it.”
Said Liberty coach Mike Gesiotto, “I have a whole lot of younger players. And they're good athletes, they got good sticks. I think we play good lacrosse. The score doesn't reflect it, but I don't think we did terrible.”
Down 7-0, Owen Rogers and Tayler Schaeffer put Liberty on the board with back-to-back goals in the final two minutes as Kettle Run led 7-2 after the first.
The twins netted two more each to open the second as the Cougars lead extended to 11-2 five minutes into the quarter.
The third quarter was the lowest scoring quarter of the game as the teams went back and forth with the score ending at 16-7. Scotty Barone scored his second and Matt Green scored his sixth and seventh for the Cougars while Corbin Barb, Tayler Schaeffer and Mason Turner added goals for the Eagles.
The twins capped off their once-in-a-lifetime performance with two more goals apiece in the fourth. Morgan Robey also scored in the quarter for the Cougars and Barb added his fourth for the Eagles before the running clock reached triple zeros in Kettle Run’s 21-8 win.
Gesiotto tipped his cap to the Green twins in a postgame tribute.
“All those kids have played together for a very long time. They have very high lacrosse IQs, they're good dodgers,” Gesiotto said. “Tonight was their night. I don't know if we could have beat them even if we did everything we could.”
“I think we're in a position that we can win this region and keep going,” Logan said. “There are great teams out there, but if we keep executing, we're going to be hard to stop.”
