The Town of Warrenton is considering a plan to buy the Warrenton Horse Show Grounds on East Shirley Avenue for $1.6 million using a portion of the town’s COVID-19 relief money. The idea is to turn the property into a public park while allowing the historic Warrenton horse and pony shows to continue there.
The plan was revealed at an April 11 town council work session and public meeting. While negotiations have been underway for a year, they have been conducted in secret, so the news of a pending purchase took many, including a couple of new councilmembers, by surprise. The plan also raised enough questions that the council scheduled a special work session next week to deal with them.
The 9.57-acre property is owned by the Warrenton Horse Show Association, which bought it in 1900, though it has run horse shows there since 1899. At one time, the property hosted an outside hunter course, but since 1967, the annual events have been one-ring shows, one held around Labor Day and the other one, for junior riders on ponies and horses, around July 4 weekend.
The property is valued at around $2 million and is zoned residential for up to 37 lots, according to a town staff report.
The plan described last week by town staffers would have the town buy the property, improve its facilities and maintain it as a community park. Besides being a place for dog-walking and jogging, it could host a farmers market, car shows and other events, council members said.
On April 11, Tommy Jones, the manager of the horse shows, appeared before the town council to answer questions about the pending deal. He did not specifically say why the association wants to sell, but he hinted at a budget squeeze when he said the group has rented the space to other horse shows to help pay for lawn-mowing.
Jones also said the association is concerned a developer might make an offer, though none had yet. A purchase by the town would take that off the table and allow the shows to continue.
“It's very difficult these days to run a one-ring horse show,” he said. “But you can't move the Warrenton horse show someplace else and expect it to be the Warrenton Horse Show. It is a jewel, right there. So, we need it to stay there. That's why we're doing this.”
In a brief interview on Monday, April 17, Jones explained further. “It's hard with a one-ring horse show to make a go of it. And it gets harder all the time,” he said.
Many horse shows, like the one in Upperville, have competitions in four rings -- or more -- at the same time, with many more contestants and spectators. Jones also shared a concern that if members died, a new board of directors might want to sell the property.
“So, we're just doing our best to make sure that the horse show is going to survive,” he said.
While no Warrenton Town Councilmembers expressed opposition to the plan, and most appeared to support it in principle, others noted that the devil is in the details.
Councilmen David McGuire and Paul Mooney, who took office in January, indicated this was all new to them and asked numerous questions: Would the association be willing to do a lease-back? Who would assume liability for activities during the horse shows? Would the association be willing to split maintenance costs?
“Any time you make a decision based on emotion, you fail to see the red flags. And, you know, I have a fiduciary to the town to make sure we're getting the best deal possible,” McGuire said in an interview on Sunday, April 16.
During the interview, McGuire said he had even more questions: Would the horse shows be guaranteed to operate in perpetuity? What happens if the pony show, God forbid, decides to move or its show ceases to exist? Are wepurchasing the rights to the show or just the grounds?
“These are valid questions, because a lot of municipalities in states have built sports stadiums, and they've lost money on it at taxpayer expense,” he said.
Indeed, so many questions arose that council members agreed to hold a special work session on Wednesday, April 26 to hash them out. The staff had recommended that the matter be put to a council vote in May.
Acting Town Manager Tommy Cureton said during the April 11 morning work session that the town was proposing using $1.6 million of the $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received in 2021 from the state and federal governments for COVID-19 needs or the purchase.
The town also received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation that likely could be used for a park, Cureton said.
Cureton said his staff anticipated a $10,920 increase to the town’s maintenance annual budget for mowing the park. The town had already initiated a survey of the property costing $14,660. In addition, the existing grandstand would have to be repaired or demolished and replaced at an estimated cost of $20,000 to $25,000; stables on the grounds likely would be removed; and stream improvements would be needed.
On March 29, the town received a proposal from an engineering firm to do an analysis of the condition of the grandstands for $24,410.
Those and other costs to bring the grounds into compliance as a park would run around $400,000, Cureton said.
Jones said the association would use part of the $1.6 million in purchase income to help with those expenses, and Councilman Brett Hamby said he understood some of the income would be used to keep the shows running. Asked if the association’s shareholders would profit from the sale, Jones said, “Yes.”
Councilman Bill Semple asked to see a list of the Warrenton Horse Show shareholders who could benefit from the purchase “so I don't have any really close personal relationship from an ethical point of view,” he said. “Otherwise, I think this is a marvelous idea. I look forward to seeing it happen.”
McGuire said there had been rumors that a plan was afoot for the town to purchase the property for a couple of months, but people he talked to in the horse community were still surprised by the news. That may be because the plan was closely held by the council. Mayor Carter Nevill said at last week’s meeting that negotiations between the town and the association began a year ago upon initiation by the town council.
But meeting records bear no mention of the association or the horse shows. On March 8, 2022, the council went into a closed session “to discuss acquisition of real property to use as a park,” according to the meeting’s agenda. The following month, the council went into another closed session to discuss “acquisition or real property.” Following that, a motion was passed that directed the town manager and the town attorney to draft “an offer to purchase property to use as a park within the town limits.”
Apparently, the town and the association were closing in on a deal. During the April 11 town council meeting, Jones seemed surprised that some councilmembers were now raising questions.
For instance, Mooney asked Jones if the association would accept a $100,000 deposit to guarantee the town a right of first refusal if the association got an offer.
“You mean, if this doesn’t go through?” Jones asked. He demurred, but he said they had discussed with the town the idea of the town leasing the property from them for a park except during show times and said that might work.
“There are other possibilities, if you guys don't want to buy it,” he said. But he added, “We thought, we were pretty sure this (deal) was already done.”
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
