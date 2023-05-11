Photo_News_supervisor race fundraising_Focazio.jpg

Michael J. Focazio is running as an independent in the race to replace Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel in the Marshall District.

 Photo by Coy Ferrell
Photo_News_supervisor race fundraising_Jim Mitchell.jpg

James Mitchell is one of two Republicans vying for the GOP's nod to in the Marshall District supervisor race.
Photo_News_supervisor race fundraising_Washer 2.jpg

Arthur “Regan” Washer is one of two Republicans vying for the GOP nomination in the Marshall District.

