Candidates for the open Marshall District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors led in fundraising during the first quarter of 2023,
Three of the five seats on the county board are open in the upcoming Nov. 7 election, as only Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (R) and Center District Supervisor Kevin Carter (R) are seeking re-election.
The race in the Marshall District is most crowded with Arthur “Regan” Washer and James A. “Jim” Mitchell, both Republicans, vying for their party’s nod in the June 20 primary. The winner of that contest will face Michael J. Focazio, an independent, in the Nov. 7 general election. All three are political newcomers seeking to replace incumbent Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, also an independent, who has held the seat since 2015.
Of the three Marshall District candidates, Focazio had the most in his campaign coffers -- $32,187-- in both his race and among all candidates for the five supervisors’ seats.
McDaniel has been Focazio’s largest donor so far with a contribution of $17,000. McDaniel endorsed Focazio in December 2022 when she announced she would not seek reelection.
“He’s well-positioned to take over, I think, and I certainly hope the voters will agree,” McDaniel previously told The Fauquier Times. “He’s essentially spent his whole career in some form of conservation.”
Focazio also received $5,000 from donor Zohar Ben-Dov, owner of Kinross Farm a horse riding stable in Marshall, and another $5,000 from Milton Sender, a member of the Goose Creek Association, a group that works to protect Goose Creek.
Focazio’s other contributions came from donors in law, financial and agricultural businesses as well as single-issue groups. Focazio also received donations from Marshall District Planning Commissioner G. Robert Lee, who is known for his conservation efforts in Fauquier County and received a Kitty P. Smith Conservation award in 2019.
"Fundraising has actually just kind of begun,” Focazio said. “For me, it looks like meet and greets at people’s home, and the outcome of those meet and greets has been people donating. It’s also been word of mouth (for donations) as well.”
Mitchell followed Focazio with donations totaling $30,423 during the first quarter and an ending balance of $13,807. Mitchell was the largest donor to his own campaign so far with a contribution of $11,030.
Mitchell also received $5,000 from Jodi Johnson, a former chairman, chief executive officer and president of Titania Solutions Group, a business that provides engineering services to the federal government, according to Titania’s website.
Mitchell’s family owns Superior Paving Corporation. He received a total of $8,500 in donations from general contractors, excavation contractors and realtors, according to VPAP.
Mitchell also received donations from other elected officials, including Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler, R-Lee, who donated $500, and Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, who gave $200.
“My fundraising efforts especially through (the first quarter) have mostly been good friends of mine that are supportive of my campaign,” Mitchell said. “Obviously you need money to get your message out, and I’m most proud that the expenses that I’ve (made) have been fully supported by local businesses.”
Washer raised $9,863 during the first quarter of 2023 and had an ending balance of $5,630. Washer’s largest donation of $2,000 came from Warrenton Holdings LLC, a realty firm. Washer received $1,300 from general contractors with a $1,000 donation from Tom Hanger Home Improvement, a local Marshall contractor, according to campaign finance reports.
Washer donated $1,004 to his own campaign, and he has multiple donations of $500 or less from donors in occupations such as defense, health care, energy and retail, according to VPAP.
“Pretty much all my donors have been grassroots. They’ve heard the message, and they understand that I am here to keep Fauquier, Fauquier,” Washer said. “I checked with my treasurer and as of right now, we have 42 individual donors on record. I have done very little self-funding because I do believe that you should not buy your way into office. I believe you should let the people get you into office if you’re the one that they want to have in office.”
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
