The Fauquier County School Board on Tuesday approved a $177 million budget for next school year that will provide 5% raises for nearly all of the school division’s roughly 2,000 employees with the exception of 12 assistant superintendents and school division directors.
During the school board’s meeting at Fauquier High School, held on Tuesday, April 11 because of spring break, Jeck presented a revised fiscal year 2024 budget with deeper personnel cuts as well as 10% increases in staff health insurance premiums. The changes would allow the school division to include as many staff members in the 5% raises as possible, Jeck said.
The move comes after the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors rejected Jeck’s request for an additional $4.1 million to fund the division-wide salary increases. Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Butler (Lee) told the Fauquier Times the county board was unwilling to raise the local tax rate to cover the increased funding for local schools.
Jeck said he knew the school board hoped to provide 5% raises to most staff. To fund the raises, Jeck proposed cutting 77.5 positions across the school division, including 69 instructional jobs. The cuts freed up about $6 million to put toward the raises, Jeck said.
The eliminated instructional positions include 43 teaching positions, 24 teacher aides, one assistant principal and one principal, Jeck said.
No staff members are losing their jobs as a result of the cuts, however. Rather, the positions include many the school division has not been able to fill this school year, as well as thers that won’t be needed next year due to the combining of Warrenton and Taylor middle schools while Taylor Middle School undergoes a multi-year expansion project.
“There’s going to be some pain associated with making the 5% raises work,” Jeck said.
At their last meeting, on Monday, March 27, the school board agreed to fund 5% raises only for state-mandated and state-funded “standards of quality” positions, which amount to about 62% of the school division's employees, according to Denise Sandlin, associate superintendent for business and planning.
Also, the school board might be able to come back in future months to amend the budget to allow for 5% raises for all staff members if the Virginia General Assembly restores money the school division lost due to an error on the state’s website that inadvertently overstated state funding for school divisions during the current school year and next year.
Fauquier schools lost about $1.3 million in expected revenue due to that mistake, Jeck said.
In other budget news, the school division will receive about $1.3 million more from the state next year than was initially expected due to a rise in state sales tax revenue. The fact the amount is the same as revenue lost due the state's calculation error is a coincidence, Jeck said.
Jeck proposed using the money to purchase three more new school buses, bringing the total number purchased for next school year to 11.
Jeck also proposed putting about $260,000 toward school maintenance projects and the remaining $700,000 toward the county’s health insurance fund. The latter would restore money to the fund that has been used in recent years to cover budget shortfalls, Jeck said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
