Stop by the Liberty High track after school and you’ll see no athletes working out. But don’t mistake that for inactivity.
A new track is being installed at Liberty this spring and the surface still needs to be applied, so the Eagles have been working out near Grace Miller Elementary School.
“Right now we have a field owned by the county along Route 28 near Grace Miller Elementary. The staff is doing a great job keeping it mowed. Our track is just asphalt so we have to keep the kids off it. It’s paved but we’re waiting for the surface to be laid,” said coach Andrea Rodman.
There is no timeline when the surface will be installed and available for use, Rodman said, noting the runway at Liberty’s track is still somewhat usable for the throwers and jumpers.
After six years as the Eagles’ distance running coach, Rodman is in her first year as LHS head track coach. She is guiding a resurgent 54-member squad that is seeing more athletes capable of doing damage in district, region and state meets.
“We are a young program that is growing exponentially. This winter we had our largest team by far and that has continued through the spring,” said Rodman, the mother of current Princeton University all-American and former Eagle state champion Sam Rodman, who won two state titles.
Rodman says individual results have been the focus so far as young athletes improve their personal records each meet, and the Eagles’ college-caliber standouts like Ryan Wilson-McCoy, Aidan Neidich, Cole Hoffman, Jackson Arnold, Maya Turner, Isabelle Cavins, Kayla Lopez and more work on qualifying times for the postseason.
“I feel we’re doing well this spring. We’ve had injuries to key people but we’re lining up for the postseason. We got a lot of PRs (personal records) at Kettle Run last week. We have a lot of young people who are progressing quickly as they get into the sports,” she said.
The Eagles rolled to victory in a recent tri-meet at Kettle Run, downing the Cougars and Millbrook.
Liberty has two more invitational meets, including the Dogwood Track Classic on May 5-6 in Charlottesville. “We’ve got a good group that can excel down there. We might take a bus,” she said. “For us to take a bus to Dogwood is a big deal,” she said.
“Taking a bus” could almost be a catch phrase for Liberty track’s growth. Liberty had enough strong competitors to take a bus to regionals for the first time in a long-time last year.
Rodman is at the forefront of the program’s surge. She has roots at Liberty and is making an even bigger commitment as she makes a career change.
A former Department of Defense employee, she is transitioning to become a full-time teacher and will earn her masters in education from the University of Virginia in late May. She is serving as an intern teacher at Liberty and hopes to be assigned to teach history at the school next year.
Rodman, who has been and will remain cross country coach, says her new role has head track coach has forced her to budget her time between different specialty groups. Since Liberty does not have a throwing coach, she’s been supervising that group.
“It’s a struggle not to have a throws coach, so someone has to be with them all the time,” said Rodman, who is also spending less time with the middle distance runners she once guided and included her superstar son Sam, who graduated in 2021.
“The last six years I’ve coached the 400 and 800 group. I’ve given up middle distance but luckily we got kids like Aidan (Neidich) and Cole (Hoffman) and Kayla Lopez that know what to do and have taken a leadership role,” Rodman said.
Rodman says she is hugely appreciative of assistant coach Ryan McCoy, the father of star jumper Ryan McCoy. Since joining Liberty last year as the jumping coach, the elder McCoy has generated a surge of interest in the long jump and triple jump.
“He was an all-American at George Mason in the triple jump. He came on last spring and he’s generated a lot of interest in the long jump and triple jump,” Rodman said. “We’ve got 10 to 12 kids who started jumping.” She said due to some subtle tweaks, they are adding to their performances rapidly.
One factor in the track program’s expected rise is a welcoming philosophy at Liberty towards multi-sport athletes. Rodman said many coaches are encouraging their kids to play different sports rather than focus on just one sport.
“Getting athletes to come out or track improves their athleticism. More coaches see that. And I’m excited to see what that looks like in the coming years,” she said, noting a “partnership” building with new coach Kevin Odlum and his Eagle football players.
Rodman thinks athletes playing multiple sports might make them less likely to get injured since they’d be in better shape.
Among Liberty’s multi-sport standouts are UNC-Wilmington-bound sprinter Isabelle Cavins, who also plays softball in the spring, and Owen Rogers, a lacrosse player whose track speed is useful. After playing basketball, McCoy has exploded in the triple jump after coming out as a junior.
