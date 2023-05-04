Incumbent state Sen. Bryce Reeves and retired fourth-grade teacher Mike Allers will compete this Saturday, May 6 in a firehouse primary – a one-day voting event that will determine who receives the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 28th District state Senate seat.
The 28th District includes the southern half of Fauquier County, part of Spotsylvania County and all of Orange, Madison, Rappahannock, Culpeper and Greene counties. The district leans strongly Republican, with about 62% of its voters backing Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 election.
As a result, the winner of the May 6 contest will be heavily favored to win in November. As of May 1, no Democrats had yet filed for the seat, but two candidates are running as independents: Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson.
Running on similar conservative platforms, Reeves and Allers Sr. have just one day to draw their voters to three voting sites for the party-run firehouse primary.
Allers, 58, a native of Long Island, New York, calls himself the “grassroots candidate.” He is running on a platform of improving education, safety and prosperity. After his career as a police officer was cut short due to an injury, Allers spent 28 years working as a teacher and in administrative roles in the Orange County school division before retiring this past January due to issues with that injury, he said.
Allers is advocating to improve public education under a slogan of “make education great again.” Allers’ has focused his campaign on parents’ rights, school choice, advocating against social and emotional learning programs and talking about gender issues in schools as well as ensuring that students have access to advanced classes.
“All too often, schools are being set up to become surrogate parents, and that’s just not how it should be,” Allers said. “So, making education great again involves doing exactly what I’ve done my whole career; bringing parents in, being 100% transparent with curriculum ... no agenda at all, no political bent. You can tell the truth about history.”
When asked about his “MEGA” slogan, Allers said he is a supporter of President Donald Trump and that his slogan is inspired by Trump’s “make America great again.”
Allers lives in Greene County with his wife Camille, to whom he has been married for 32 years. The couple has three sons and one grandson. Allers has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from St. Joseph’s University in New York and a master’s in elementary education and teaching from Dowling College, as well as a graduate certificate in school district administration from Stony Brook University, also in New York.
Reeves, 56, is a California native, a former Army captain and a former narcotics detective with the Prince William County Police Department. He is seeking his fourth term in the Virginia state Senate. Reeves represents the former 17th District, a large portion of which is included in the 28th District.
Reeves said he’s running again because he is “not yet done with public service.” Reeves works as a State Farm Insurance agent in addition to serving in the state Senate. Reeves has a bachelor’s degree in industrial education from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University.
While in office, Reeves co-sponsored SB 908, a 2013 law that generally allows parents to make decisions regarding the “upbringing, education and care of their child.” During the 2023 legislative session, Reeves sponsored two anti-transgender bills, one that would have prohibited health insurance companies from paying for gender-affirming care for minors and another that would have barred biological males from playing on school sports teams designated for girls. Neither was successful.
“I live by my faith, I’m a born-again Christian, and I believe in those tenets, but I also believe in the Constitution,” Reeves said when asked about those bills.
“Here’s my challenge to transgender (issues) in our schools. (I’ve seen) a systematic approach from certain entities within our school system -- without giving knowledge to parents of what they’re doing or counseling their child on. I think there’s a deficiency from the education side of letting parents know what the situation is, and I think it’s wrong.”
Last fall, the Youngkin administration released controversial new “model” policies for schools that would have required parents to approve of any changes to nicknames or pronouns students use at school. Schools also would have to inform parents if their children sought counseling related to gender-identity issues. The policies were voted down by a joint legislative commission in January.
Reeves has also advocated for veterans while in the state Senate, including sponsoring SJ 278, which exempts certain disabled veterans from having to pay personal property taxes on their vehicles. If elected, Reeves said he would continue to work on veterans' issues and would combat inflation by working to reduce the tax burden on small businesses.
Reeves has far outraised Allers, pulling in $166,085 in donations during the first quarter of 2023 compared to Allers’ $20,536, including $15,000 he loaned to his own campaign, according to campaign finance records compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Reeves had $184,856 in his campaign coffers as of March 31, while Allers had $34,936, according to VPAP.
Reeves received $68,205 from donors in the gambling industry during the first quarter with a notable $25,000 from Michael Pace and another $10,000 from “Pace-O-Matic.” Pace-O-Matic, founded by Pace, develops coin-operated gambling “skill games,” according to its website.
During this year’s legislative session, Reeves sponsored and passed SB 836, which establishes the “Virginia Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Committee,” which is slated to create gambling-addiction treatment resources for Virginia residents.
Reeves said contributions to his campaign from those in the gambling industry will not affect his votes on gambling-related bills.
“When I first got to the Senate, (Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said to me) ‘If you can’t take somebody’s money and vote against them, then you’re not in the right job,’” Reeves told the Fauquier Times. “My job is to take care of the citizens of the commonwealth and look out for their best interests.”
Reeves lives in Spotsylvania County with his wife, Anne, and their two children.
Allers said the disparity in campaign donations does not worry him, adding that it should not cost people hundreds of thousands of dollars to run for political office.
“It’s completely disingenuous to say that these races should cost $700,000,” Allers said. “It’s a complete fallacy, and that’s why regular people don’t do it. Because they look at it, and it’s so daunting and they say, ‘I can’t do that.’ All it really requires is driving, meeting people, introducing yourself and speaking three, four, five times a week, and you’re right in the race.”
Bryce Reeves has been one of the most effective legislators and consistent conservative warrior since day 1. He has been awarded NRA Defender of Freedom and most recently recognized by CPAC for his conservative voting record. Bryce has fought hard for veterans, farmers, and most importantly parents. He has led the charge on key issues and has never backed down when the spotlight is on. This is the type of leader we need representing us in the Senate and I encourage everyone to get out tomorrow (May 6th) and vote for my friend, Bryce Reeves.
