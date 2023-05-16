After a century of serving Fauquier County public school students, Warrenton Middle School will officially close next week when the school year comes to an end. A celebration will be held this Friday to commemorate the school’s history.
The school has been used as an elementary, middle, junior high and high school since the 1920s. Starting Aug. 16, the building will remain open, but it will be called “Taylor Middle School,” as Taylor Middle students and staff will attend school in the building along with Warrenton Middle's current sixth and seventh graders.
The arrangement will be temporary, as construction on a $56.6 million renovation and expansion project at the Taylor Middle School building, located at 350 E. Shirley Ave., is expected to take two years.
The Taylor Middle School building is expected to reopen for the 2026-27 school year. The school first opened in 1951 as the county’s first high school for Black students.
The combined middle school will be called Taylor Middle School in part because state reporting for accreditation and assessments requires the school division to choose just one name. The school board has not yet decided what it will do with the Warrenton Middle School building once the students move back into Taylor Middle, according to Tara Helkowski, Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman.
Friday’s event includes tours of Warrenton Middle, visits to artifacts and a presentation of Warrenton Middle students and staff. Law Dawgs Hotdogs and Carousel Frozen Treats will have food for purchase. T-shirts for the event are available for purchase on Redbubble.
All in attendance will receive a ticket for a free soft-serve cone from Carousel, Helkowski said.
In addition, a time capsule that was buried at the school in the mid-1990s will be searched for during the event using a metal detector.
“Whether we find it or not, we will be burying a new time capsule with some of the school’s artifacts and messages from the attendees,” Helkowski said.
