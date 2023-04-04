photo_ft_news_data center map_Catlett_20221130.tiff

Up to five new data centers are proposed for a 66-acre site in Catlett near Gaskins Lane and Va. 28, also known as Catlett Road. The project would need a rezoning from the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.

 Map by Coy Ferrell/Fauquier Times
Catlett data center layout

A possible layout of up to five data centers proposed near the intersection of Va. 28 and Gaskins Lane in Catlett. The property will require a rezoning approval by the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
Catlett area proposed for new data centers

The 66-acre site near Va. 28 and Gaskins Lane that is being proposed for new data center development.

