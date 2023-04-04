A Texas-based data center developer is set to meet next week with Fauquier County officials to discuss the first steps for rezoning a Catlett property to accommodate as many as five data centers and a new electrical substation.
The meeting signals that Headwaters Site Development LLC is moving forward with plans to develop the 66-acre site for up to 1.4 million square feet in data center buildings at the junction of Va. 28 and Gaskins Lane.
Mike Lebow, founder of Headwaters signed agreements in October 2022 with the owners of the property, Joel Barkman and John Grew, to develop the property, which is identified in the filings as Catlett Stattion II. Barkman is listed as president of Catlett Station LLC, and LeBow is listed in filings as applicant and developer.
LeBow wants the property to be rezoned from industrial to business park, a designation that would allow data centers. His company is also seeking a special exception for an above-ground water storage facility there, which may be linked to a county rule that data centers can only use re-cycled water for cooling.
The property is adjacent to the Golden Rule office property on Catlett Road and is near the Catlett Volunteer Fire Station and a BP gas station. There are no residential subdivisions in the immediate area.
Plans and conditions attached to the re-zoning application show options for three, four or five data centers clustered on the site next to a power substation. The buildings are planned to have mixed facades, and rooftop mechanical equipment would be screened from the view of people traveling on Catlett Road. Setbacks on the Catlett Road side or adjacent to residences shall be 110 feet.
According to the project’s re-zoning filing, issues to be discussed at the pre-application meeting include access to and from Catlett Road, setbacks and screening, building heights, mitigation of on-site wetlands and sound limitations.
Fauquier County’s noise limits are known to be more lenient than those of the Town of Warrenton, which limit noise at different frequencies, some of which are relatively low.
The conditions say there will be an electrical substation on the site, but that no overhead high-powered transmission lines to the project will run along Catlett Road. Since the nearest 230 kV power lines are about two and a half miles to the east, bringing power to the site may require construction of new overhead towers, a matter that proved to be hugely controversial when Dominion Energy proposed to run power lines across farmland and communities to energize an Amazon data center in Warrenton.
If the Catlett data centers are built, they would join a cluster of data centers already operating in Fauquier County at the Warrenton Training Center and at Vint Hill.
LeBow also signed an agreement in October with the owners of a 48-acre site in Vint Hill at the intersection of Vint Hiill Road and Vint Hill Parkway. That site is zoned for data center development and would not need a rezoning from the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors a unless the plans deviated from standard zoning rules for data centers.
Reach Peter Cary at pcary@fauquier.com
