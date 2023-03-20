Jason Mecke has grand plans for his second season as Liberty baseball coach.
Despite a 5-17 record and a first-round loss in the Northwestern District playoffs to Kettle Run last year, Mecke has made big strides in rebuilding the program.
The demand for baseball at Liberty is the highest it’s been in a long time. The Eagles had 30 players at tryouts compared to just 14 a year ago, resulting in Liberty fielding a JV team for the first time in seven years.
“That's a huge aspect for me to have, something coming behind to build on,” Mecke said. “I got 13 freshmen, plus I got three on the varsity team, so a little building towards the future.”
While Mecke is focused on development, he expects his 2023 squad to take a run at a .500 or better season thanks to nine returning nine players on the 12-man roster.
The pitching staff looks to be a four-man rotation between junior Braden Perry and seniors Cody Myers, C.J. Beier and Nathan Mecke, the coach’s son.
The group is an experienced one that may not blow you away with fastballs butcan dice you up with precise pitch placement and timely off-speed.
“We're not an overpowering pitching staff. They all hit their spots and have nice breaking balls,” Mecke said. “Just focus on hitting your spots and then mixing in the off-speed stuff.”
Each of Liberty’s pitchers can also swing the bat well and play in the field. When they’re not pitching, Perry will play shortstop and Myers will get time at third and designated hitter. Beier can also play third while Mecke will play first.
At the top of the lineup, Mecke has stacked his most experienced hitters that he believes will all hit for a high batting average and consistently get on base. Two juniors sit atop the lineup in center fielder Lliam Collins and third baseman Tanner Eaves.
The 3-4-5 spots includeMecke, Beier and Myers.
“I think they’re all going to hit for good average. Three (Nathan Mecke) and four (C.J. Beier) might be able to hit for a little bit of power, but I think most of them are just going to hit a lot of singles and doubles,” Mecke said.
The rest of the lineup is young and trending up. Sophomore Aiden Beier is starting in left field, and he brings veteran experience as he played on the varsity squad as a freshman, while two newcomers, freshmen Evan Perry and Matthew Matteson, will split time in right field.
Liberty will start another freshman, Christopher Laws, at catcher. Two varsity returnees slated for time are junior Cole Ryan, a middle infielder, and sophomore Spencer Hinkle, an outfielder.
Liberty debuts Friday at home against Sherando. Mecke is optimistic that the Eagles are turning the corner.
“I think we'll be able to compete. We should be a defensively sound team,” Mecke said. “They have the talent. It’s just putting their mindset together and playing as a team, that’s the big thing.”
