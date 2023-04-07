More than two weeks before the Town of Warrenton sent inspectors to check out tree-clearing on the site of Amazon’s proposed data center, the town’s development director told an Amazon Web Services lawyer the company could cut down trees without any permits, according to emails obtained in a recent Freedom of Information Act request.
The director gave his consent when Amazon attorney John Foote asked town officials in an email on Feb. 16 – two days after the town council approved the project -- what might be needed as a “precondition” for tree removal from the Amazon site. Foote asked whether a site conservation plan, as outlined in the town’s zoning code, was required.
A site conservation plan, according to the town zoning code, assures that any land-disturbance activities are in accord with, among other things, tree species rules, conservation of heritage and specimen trees, and retention and replacement of trees requirements. It is to include a riparian buffer plan, a tree survey, a tree protection plan, a tree replacement schedule, and a sediment and erosion control plan, which has its own tree references, according to the code.
Responding to Foote, Community Development Director Rob Walton asked if Amazon intended to remove the tree roots. Foote said the contractor would pull the stumps later under site conservation and site development plans, and with a land disturbance permit.
“There is to be no site disturbance that would affect stormwater management,” Foote wrote.
“You won’t need a permit to do tree work unless you are working in the right-of-way,” Walton advised Foote in a Feb. 17 email.
The next week, HITT Contracting, hired by Amazon, began cutting the trees, more than 200 in all.
Those details are found in 111 pages of emails obtained by Warrenton resident Suzan Fultz under a FOIA request. They appear to answer an important question: Why Amazon thought it could go ahead with site work before obtaining a site development or land disturbance permit.
They also illuminate the relationship between land use attorney Foote and Warrenton officials. Foote, for instance, said in a 2021 town meeting that he helped town officials write the zoning amendment in 2021 that paved the way for the Amazon data center.
At one point in the email chain obtained through Fultz’s FOIA request, Foote advises Town Attorney Martin Crim to start assembling the record of the Amazon application “since the likelihood of litigation is very high.” Foote also offers to give advice on building the record, including transcribing public hearings. Warrenton Town Clerk Stephen Clough writes back that “The Town is interested in your proposal and would like to start the process of engaging someone.”
A Foote legal secretary supplies the name of a court reporting firm. (Warrenton was sued by 10 residents and Citizens for Fauquier County to invalidate the approval of the data center on March 16.)
Regarding the tree-cutting, the emails shed light on the origins of the town’s often-stated position: The advice from Walton that if the contractor was not removing roots or root balls, he was not disturbing the soil, and did not need a land-disturbance permit or any other permit to do so.
Some local residents say that’s debatable, given the language in the town code. It also raises a new question: Why town officials, when discussing the tree-felling and a March 6 inspection of the property in reaction to citizen complaints, did not say the town had explicitly allowed Amazon to cut down the trees.
Frank Cassidy, who will be appointed Interim Town Manager next week, responded in an email to questions from the Fauquier Times about the tree-cutting, saying: “You don’t need approval to do something that the law lets you do on your own property.”
He did not respond to a second question about why officials had not told the council or citizens about the Feb. 17 note from Walton that told Foote that Amazon could go ahead with cutting down the trees.
Amazon Web Services also maintains no wrongdoing with regard to the trees.
“The tree felling that occurred is both legal, permissible and done in compliance with all ordinances and regulations,” Amazon wrote in an email to the Fauquier Times late Thursday, April 6
The tree-cutting started on or about Feb. 20, Foote told town development officials he would tell them when it started so they would not be surprised. But residents who lived near the site were surprised, and by the end of the month began raising concerns. One used a drone to capture photos of more than 200 trees cleared in a roughly seven-acre patch.
The evening of March 6, Foote sent an email to town planning director Denise Harris. “I may be behind the curve on this,” he wrote, saying he had just learned that citizens were complaining to the project’s engineering company about the tree clearing. He reminded her that he had spoken to Walton a week earlier on the subject.
“We had confirmed, as you may recall, that no permits were required so long as no tree stumps were removed,” he wrote.
“I had assumed that the minute any work began on site, people would start bothering the (town) staff, and asserting Amazon was violating whatever requirement they could make up,” Foote added.
Two local residents with years of experience in the environmental and permitting fields came to the March 14 town council meeting armed with specific provisions in Warrenton code and state law they said had been violated by the permit-less tree cutting.
Responding to questions posed by the Fauquier Times that cited the town code, Cassidy defended the town’s position that permits were not needed.
Cassidy said that the contractor was cutting trees without using heavy equipment, was not removing stumps, and was not removing felled trees. This activity, he said, was not “land disturbance” under Virginia law, and he said that the state Department of Environmental Quality agreed with this judgment.
In Cassidy’s reply to the Fauquier Times, he included a copy of an email from Mark Remsberg, manager of construction stormwater compliance at the DEQ, to town resident Denise Schefer. Citing state laws, Remsberg said that “land disturbance” means a “manmade change to the land surface.” Including “clearing, grading or excavation.”
Still, a town can layer its own requirements on top of state laws. Dave Winn, a local resident who reviews site plans as part of his work, points out that the town’s definition of clearing is: “The indiscriminate removal of trees, shrubs, or undergrowth with the intention of preparing real property for nonagricultural development purposes.” Moreover, the town zoning code states that a developer needs a land disturbance permit to do “tree removal.”
Cassidy said what Amazon has done is not tree removal. “Trees have been felled, but not removed,” he said.
Winn said that was splitting hairs. “I’m looking at the clear language of the law and they’re dancing on the head of a pin,” he said. “Why do we have these ordinances and permits if they're not necessary? It absolutely makes no sense.”
