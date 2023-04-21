The Fauquier County Planning Commission on Thursday voted down plans for two utility-scale solar farms proposed for rural land in the Bristersburg and Blackwelltown areas of the Cedar Run District.
The planning commission recommended denial of Open Road Renewables’ plan to construct two separate solar farms, dubbed “Alameda Solar North” and “Alameda Solar South,” totaling about 663 acres in the Blackwelltown area. Those projects were denied a recommendation in a 4-1 vote, with only Planning Commissioner Robert Lee (Marshall) voting in favor.
The commission then voted 3-2 against Torch Clean Energy’s plan to build a 466-acre solar farm in the Bristersburg area called “Sowego Energy Facility.” Voting in favor of the project were Lee (Marshall) and Planning Commissioner Matthew Smith (Cedar Run). Voting against the project were Planning Commission Chair Adrienne Garreau (Scott) and Commissioner Diane Roteman (Center) and Vice Chair John Meadows (Lee).
The votes were based on the planning commissioners’ opinions on whether the projects complied with the county's comprehensive plan.
Both applicants have 10 days to appeal the planning commission’s decision to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, according to Holly Meade, secretary and director of the Fauquier County Department of Community Development.
The supervisors can also overrule the planning commission’s decision by majority vote, Meade said.
Both solar companies presented similar proposals, with both seeking to use agricultural land in southern Fauquier County in areas already traversed by high-voltage transmission lines and in-ground data cable.
Alameda’s 70 to 90-megawatt facility would produce enough energy to power around 10,000 homes and represents an $84 million investment in the county.
Sowego’s 80-megawatt facility would be similar and would represent a $100 million investment in the county. Both projects were proposed with a 40-year duration.
Both projects also proposed using herds of sheep to graze beneath the solar arrays to preserve the agricultural use of the land.
“Our goal is not only to do no harm to the historic resources but to actively contribute to them,” said Sam Gulland, Torch Clean Energy’s development manager.
But the planning commissioners said they believed the projects were too big and did not comply with the intentions of the county’s comprehensive plan.
“I’m not against solar power, solar panels (or) solar energy. I just do not believe that this parcel of land is appropriate,” Roteman said of the Sowego solar farm proposal. “I believe solar is more aptly appropriate ... in our industrially and commercially zoned areas and where appropriate in our service districts.
The company behind the Alameda projects, Texas-based Open Road Renewables, had previously withdrawn an initial application on July 28, 2022, to provide “additional visual stimulations” and to conduct additional community outreach, the company said in a letter addressed to the county.
Kevin O’Neil, director of the Fauquier Climate Change group, gave his full support of the revised Alameda proposal on behalf of his group.
“We have never endorsed any of these outside companies,” O’Neil said. “We are endorsing this solar project by Open Roads as being in the best interest of the county.”
In December, Charlottesville solar energy company Torch Clean Energy, which was behind the Sowego project, announced they would submit a new proposal after withdrawing one in January 2022 after receiving opposition from residents and the county’s farming community.
Dozens of county residents spoke in opposition and in support of the solar projects. Many in opposition said they moved to Fauquier County for its rural landscape.
“This southern half of the county is where these things get pushed,” said Bucky Potter, a Cedar Run District resident. “This is another thing we have to fight off to keep Fauquier County what it is now.”
Mary Ruth, board member of the Citizens For Fauquier County, said both proposals defy the comprehensive plan by building on prime farmland, potentially damaging valuable topsoil.
“Before vegetation has a chance to grow, all the topsoil is swept away,” Ruth said. “When you wait 40 years (for the project to be finished) what is going to be left?”
David Kemp, who lives a mile from Sowego’s proposed site, said he supports the project because it would be smaller and is a needed change toward the production of cleaner energy in the county.
“We have to do something to get started somewhere with a change in how we do energy,” Kemp said. “I don’t like change, but we have to make adjustments for the future. Our kids need to see some hope in making some changes that are responsible.”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Fauquier County Planning Commission Vice Chair John Meadows (Lee) voted in favor of the Sowego Energy Facility and Planning Commissioner Matthew Smith voted against it. Smith voted in favor of the project, while Meadows voted against it. The Times regrets the error.
