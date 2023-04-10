Former Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy Brock Smith was found guilty of reckless driving in connection with a February 2022 collision that resulted in the deaths of Brian and Mary Dangerfield, who were struck by Smith’s squad car a short distance from their home.
Smith, 26, appeared before Judge Jessica Foster in Fauquier County District Court on Thursday, April 6. Foster found him guilty of reckless driving, a class 1 misdemeanor, and sentenced him to 12 months in jail. Foster also suspended Smith’s driver’s license for six months, according to court records.
Smith, then 25, was found to be driving more than 100 miles per hour on a section of U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein on Feb. 25, 2022, when his squad car struck the Dangerfield’s 2018 Toyota Camry, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Virginia State Police, which investigated the crash.
The speed limit on that stretch of U.S. 17 is 55 m.p.h. The Camry, driven by Brian Dangerfield, was attempting to cross the highway to turn left from a small subdivision where the couple lived, according to the crash report.
Brian Dangerfield died at the scene and Mary Dangerfield died after being transported to an area hospital. Both were 65 years old. They had been married for 43 years.
The couple’s family sued the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office after the crash and agreed last year to a $5 million settlement with an insurance company.
Smith, 26, is appealing his conviction to the Fauquier County Circuit Court, according to court records.
Smith’s attorney, Brandon Shapiro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, April 10.
The Virginia State Police conducted a nearly 10-month investigation into the crash. Smith was charged in December 2022 with reckless driving. He was fired from the sheriff’s office in March 2022.
Smith “was not responding to a call and had no emergency equipment activated at the time of the collision,” according to the Dec. 13, 2022, criminal complaint.
During the April 6 hearing, it was revealed that the Fauquier County dispatcher on duty at the time of the crash called officers in the area to assist an FBI agent in a search for a wanted suspect, according to a Fauquier Now report.
Joelle Kight, a communications manager for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, testified during the hearing and identified Smith’s voice as one that could be heard on a recording telling the dispatcher he would respond to the call for assistance. The dispatcher told Smith he was "way out of position," Fauquier Now reported.
Kight confirmed Smith was about 10 miles away from the suspect's known location.
Efforts to try to confirm Kight’s testimony with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately successful Monday.
