On Monday,Brenton Doylemade history as the third Fauquier County player to play Major League Baseball, following Mike Duvall(1998-2001) and Bud Metheny(1943-46). JudWIlson (1922-1945)of Remington was a star in the Negro Leagues and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Brenton Doylewas born tohit a baseballvery hard. That innate skill has brought himtothe pinnacle of his sport.
On Monday night,Doyle, 24,became thethirdman from Fauquier County toplay MajorLeagueBaseballwhen he started for the Colorado Rockies in a 6-0 win against the Cleveland Indians.
The2016 Kettle Run High graduateplayedcenter field and went 0-for-3 witha walkand scored a run. On Tuesday he recorded his first major league hit when he went went3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Doyle started again Wednesday, going 0-for-4.
“This feels awesome.All ofmy hard work is paying off,” Doyletold The Denver Post the day before his debut.The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was hitting.306 with five home runs and a .633 slugging percentagein 12 gamesat Class AAA Albuquerque.
Doyleis the first Fauquier County product sinceformer Fauquier High pitcher Mike Duvalltoreach the big leagues.
A 1993 FHSgrad,Duvall, 48, spentfour seasons as a left-handed middle relief pitcher from 1998 to 2001, playing for the TampaBay Devil Rays and Minnesota Twins.
Duvall appeared in 53MLBgames, posting a1-1 record and 4.76 ERA. He left the game in 2003 due to a reoccurring arm injury.
A thirdFauquier County product,Bud Metheny, had a four-year careeras aNew YorkYankeesoutfielderin the 1940s.
Metheny graduated fromoldCalverton Highin southern Fauquier County,played four years at William & Mary and reached the Yankees in 1943, getting in the World Seriesthat year as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals.Methenybecame a legend at Old Dominion University asa baseball coach, posting a423–363–6 record.
Another Fauquier County product, Jud “Boojum” Wilson, waselectedtothe Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006for his exploits in the Negro Leagues.
Wilson, who was born in Remington, had a career average of .352 playing for the Baltimore Black Sox, HomesteadGraysand Philadelphia stars from 1922to 1949. A third baseman, Wilson finished with 1,073 hits in 900 games and a .527 slugging percentage.
He was reportedly nicknamed "Boojum” because of the sound of his hits bouncing off outfield walls. Another report called him “probably the hardest hitter Negro baseball has seen."
Negro League statistics are now considered official MLB stats.
