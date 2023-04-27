B_Doyle.jpg

 

COURTESY PHOTO 

On Monday, Brenton Doyle made history as the third Fauquier County player to play Major League Baseball, following Mike Duvall (1998-2001) and Bud Metheny (1943-46). Jud WIlson (1922-1945) of Remington was a star in the Negro Leagues and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. 

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.