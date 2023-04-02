Entering his 12th season coaching girls lacrosse in Fauquier County, Ken McInnis knows a talented roster when he sees one.
And McInnis is pleased so far. His Fauquier High girls won four games over the past two seasons. Four games into this season, they’ve nearly matched that win total.
At 3-1, the Falcons won their first two games 12-9 and 17-0 over Heritage and Osbourn Park respectively. After falling to Tuscarora 17-5, they defeated Liberty 14-9 in their first Northwestern District matchup of the season.
“So far, we've had nine girls attacking the goal. So, I really like the way that they're spreading it out. And we've already got more assists here than, I would say, halfway through the season last year,” McInnis said.
This season marks McInnis’ ninth as the head coach at Fauquier. He previously coached at Liberty for three seasons when his daughter played, then took a year off before taking the job at Fauquier.
“I've coached something forever, but girls lacrosse has been really special because you see these girls and then you see what they can actually do out on the field, and it's a pleasure to watch,” McInnis said.
Over the years, McInnis has welcomed lacrosse players of all experience levels into his program. Spending just as much time teaching the fundamentals of lacrosse as he does strategy, his tenure has been challenging, but rewarding.
“We don't get a lot of girls that have experience, like in some of the Loudoun and Fairfax County schools around us. So, at the same time you're trying to put a defense in and things like that, you're also trying to teach girls how to catch and throw,” he said.
“It can be hectic, but it's always been fun.”
The Falcons’ 16-player squad is headlined by the two captains, midfielders Haylee Choby and Lana Barkovic. After taking time away from lacrosse during the pandemic, Choby returns for her senior season, while Barkovic looks to have a phenomenal junior year to follow up her region first team honors last season.
Joining the two is freshman Autumn Frear, who’s never played lacrosse before but is a natural.
“She is going to be very special. You can tell an athlete when they walk on the field. And Autumn is one of these girls that plays everything, and she'll be special to watch,” McInnis said.
At attack, Ryleigh Polster and Lillian Pura loom as key goal scorers. Polster, a junior, is a varsity returnee, while Pura is one of the most experienced players on the team despite only being a freshman.
On the back end, McInnis is returning his entire defensive unit from last season. Senior Ella Crider is entering her fourth season, while sophomores Maggie Arnold and Addie Gorg return after starting as freshmen.
“They are little balls of dynamite out on the field with good coverage,” McInnis said.
Sophomore Charleigh Read is also returning as the starting goalie. Read took over halfway through last season despite never playing the position before, so this marks her first full season in the net.
In 2021, Fauquier was 0-9, then improved to 4-9 last season, falling to Kettle Run in the first round of the Region 4B playoffs. Their 3-1 start to this season is a promising sight to see.
“I don't need a 20-point game. We just need more points than the other team. But as long as they're working the ball around and people are doing their jobs, that's excellent,” McInnis said.
Led by their versatility and balanced scoring attack, the Falcons look poised to have their best season in years.
“The selfishness is way down this year. The girls are really playing together, which is what every coach wants to see,” McInnis said. “When you spread it out, you can't double anybody. So, that's what I'm liking with this team. They will share the wealth.”
