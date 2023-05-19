Amazon Data Services, Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against its proposed data center, arguing that the plaintiffs, Citizens for Fauquier County and 10 town residents, lack standing to fight the future data center in court.
CFFC and the other plaintiffs filed their lawsuit on March 16 in Fauquier County Circuit Court asking the court to declare unlawful the town council’s Feb. 14 vote that approved a special use permit for the Amazon data center and to void it. The town filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in April.
The lawsuit names as defendants the Warrenton Town Council and the Town of Warrenton but not Amazon. Amazon asked to intervene in the lawsuit, and its request was granted by court order on April 14, according to court papers.
Amazon filed its motion seeking to dismiss the complaint on May 5. The seven-page “demurrer and plea in bar” asserts that none of the plaintiffs have standing, a legal term of art that requires that a party bringing a lawsuit has the legal right to do so.
The lawsuit was brought by 10 Warrenton residents who live in close proximity to the data center site on Blackwell Road or infrastructure that will serve it. They say their lives and properties would be adversely affected by the data center’s development and operations. The ill effects include noise from its cooling system and fumes from its diesel generators; construction traffic; and having their streets dug up for underground power lines serving the data center – not to mention a decline in their property values.
CFFC is a 55-year-old nonprofit of 700 members that has been involved in many Fauquier development fights over the years. Seven of the 10 plaintiffs are members of CFFC, and its president, Kevin Ramundo, has spoken against the data center’s approval during town council meetings.
Amazon’s motion asserts that none of the plaintiffs meet the standing requirements because “some do not own or occupy property within close proximity to Amazon’s property,” and any harm they alleged is “speculative” and “shared by the public at large.”
Regarding CFFC, Amazon’s motion says that the group also does not have standing and cannot bring the suit because Virginia does not recognize “organizational or representational standing” in a case like this. Amazon’s argument is essentially that CFFC cannot bring a lawsuit on behalf of one or more of its members.
Aside from standing, Amazon’s motion to dismiss also alleges several legal deficiencies in the plaintiffs’ complaint.
Amazon’s pleading counters the plaintiffs’ allegations that Amazon’s SUP submissions were inadequate, saying all “relevant items were provided” and that “the lack of one or more such items would not constitute a basis” to void the SUP.
The plaintiffs’ complaint alleges missing information in Amazon’s SUP submissions. Among them are a missing noise study; a lack of information on power supply impacts to the town’s gateway and impacts on viewsheds; and a lack of planning for decommissioning the building when the data center is obsolete. Other missing information, the suit said, includes traffic data, road closure impacts, noise from blasting operations, lighting studies and tree preservation surveys.
Amazon asserts in its motion that the town council was not required to make “findings in any particular manner,” rendering any argument by the plaintiffs that the Amazon SUP lacks information under the zoning ordinance moot.
Further, Amazon says that the plaintiffs’ allegations regarding “supposed harm” created by the data center are “erroneous” and “subject to the council’s legislative judgment.”
In response to the residents’ claim that the special use permits conditions violate the town’s zoning ordinance, Amazon’s motion says the council may permit the use of potable water for the limited purpose of initially filling the cooling system but forbid it for “general purposes” of cooling the data center. Amazon’s motion also argues there have been no noise ordinance violations because no source of noise exists yet and that how not-yet-installed generators will use mufflers need not be specified.
Amazon’s pleading also says that notice was properly given before both planning commission and town council meetings and also that whether additional hearings are required is a decision within the sole discretion of the town council.
The plaintiffs’ complaint asks that the court declare the town council’s approval of the Amazon SUP and its attached conditions “unreasonable” and “unlawful” and “therefore void.”
In its own pleading, Amazon responded that the council made an affirmative finding that the SUP met the criteria for approval in the town’s zoning ordinance and is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan, and therefore is not void as plaintiffs contend.
Finally, Amazon’s motion said the council properly followed the “required procedures appropriate to the issuance of a special use permit” when it was passed the SUP as a resolution instead of an ordinance.
Despite Amazon’s intervening in the court case and filing a motion to dismiss the case, CFFC remains undeterred.
“Amazon’s recent filings were fully expected by Citizens for Fauquier County and its legal counsel,” Ramundo said in a statement. “We remain confident in the strength of our suit to overturn the town’s approval of Amazon’s data center. CFFC with 10 Warrenton residents filed this suit to prevent the serious harm that the proposed data center’s construction and operation will cause to the plaintiffs and because the town ignored Virginia law and its own zoning ordinances and comprehensive plan in granting a special use permit to Amazon. CFFC remains committed to preventing that harm by subjecting the town's decision to the fullest scrutiny of the law.”
As of May 15, no hearing had been scheduled in the matter.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
