Liberty second baseman Cole Ryan’s game-winning hit looked in doubt for a tantalizing second last Thursday.
With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, the Eagle junior hammered a 3-2 pitch toward Handley right fielder Jacob Swartz. With the crowd and both dugouts frozen in suspense, Swartz took a few steps in before frantically retreating.
Ryan’s shot flew over Swartz’s head and rolled to the outfield wall as all three runners scored. Ryan hustled to third for an RBI triple, putting the Eagles ahead 11-8. They held on to win 11-9 in Bealeton.
“I took my outside pitch and hit it over to the right field,” Ryan said. “I was super excited. I wanted to steal home at that point, but it would have been a dumb idea.”
It was an important first win for the Eagles (1-2), who dropped their first two games of the season against Sherando and Millbrook. Their stretch of Northwestern District matchups continues this week with James Wood on Tuesday and a home clash with Kettle Run on Thursday.
Coach Jason Mecke was relieved his Eagles pulled it out after losing a 6-0 lead.
“It was a dog fight. We hit the ball really well. The defense needs a little work, but we swung the bats. That was the big thing,” Mecke said.
Starting pitcher Braden Perry made quick work of the Judges in the top of the first with a pair of strikeouts, then launched a double to deep center field to drive in two runs. The Eagles jumped in front 6-0as Handley’s Griffin Hott allowed five walks and threw two run-scoring wild pitches.
“That's huge, really huge for us. We're a young team, so getting out to an early jump, a big jump, is always going to help,” Mecke said.
The Judges retaliated in the second, loading the bases with one out, leading to a two-run double by Dylon Moxley to left-center. Soon shortstop Kaplan Ambrose scored on an RBI single.
Liberty kept scoring as well. In the bottom of the second, senior Nathan Mecke tripled to right to lead off and scored on a wild pitch. Left fielder Aiden Beier walked, stole second and scored on another errant pitch to the backstop as the Eagles took an 8-4 lead.
Handley closed to 8-7 in the third as two walks and two singles led to three runners crossing home plate. In the fourth the Judges tied the game at 8-8 as Ambrose doubled to lead off the inning, then came around to score as Hott legged out a grounder to second.
After Liberty loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, Handley’s coach Pat Wingfield made a pitching change, calling Ambrose to the mound. The first batter he faced was Ryan, who scored all three runners with his go-ahead triple.
“We've been working on opposite field, dead middle. And that's what I told him when he went up there, think that way. And he did. He took it over his head, and everything worked out,” said Mecke.
Ryan said he wanted to go to right, “Because the right fielder was playing so far over and there's a big gap,” Ryan said. “I drove the ball and kept my head in and took it that way.”
With Liberty back ahead, Mecke made a pitching change, sending Aiden Beier to the mound. The sophomore allowed a run in the top of the fifth to make the score 11-9, before finishing the inning with a huge strikeout with a runner in scoring position.
Similarly in the sixth, Handley had runners on first and second with one out, but Beier struck out two more to get out of the jam.
“He was throwing hard fastballs low in the zone. And because he was hitting his spots, that makes it tough on any guy,” Handley’s Wingfield said. “Kudos to him. He came in and kind of shut us down there. We had some momentum going and he kind of shut it down.”
Now settled in, Beier quickly disposed of the Judges in the seventh to end the game, giving Liberty the 11-9 win.
Mecke singled out Beier for his excellence.
"That was huge coming in. Sophomore coming in in a big situation. Huge. Shows what we got coming. The next two years from now he could be an ace starting pitcher.”
