Police are investigating after a large storefront window was shattered over the weekend at Studio Luxe, a women’s clothing boutique in Old Town Warrenton. But Police Chief Tim Carter said Sunday that evidence indicates the incident was likely not the result of vandalism and could have been caused by a large potted plant.
Warrenton police were called to Studio Luxe Boutique, located at 92 Main St., at 10:07 p.m. on Friday, May 12, for a reported “damage to property.” Officers arrived to find the shattered window but noted that a large plant sitting on a table in the display window was knocked over and that part of it was hanging out of the window, according to a report Carter provided.
"The potted plant being knocked over and protruding outside the window, the majority of the glass being outside the window and the absence of anything stolen are indicators that this incident was likely neither vandalism (n)or theft-related," Carter said in Sunday afternoon email. "But the case is still under investigation."
Carter also said its not clear whether a fallen railing at the nearby U.S. Post Office, which was discovered about two hours after the broken window, was deliberately damaged, though that incident remains under investigation, Carter said.
According to the police report, the railing "did not look bent," and there was "a lot of rust deposit" on the holes in the concrete where the railing should have been, indicating the railing might have fallen because of the rust.
Brandi Norrell, owner of Studio Luxe, said Sunday she hoped the damage to her store was not the result of vandalism.
“My hope is that it (was) not intentional or deliberate … and that it’s just somebody who made a poor choice,” Norrell said. “I would hope it was just an unfortunate accident.”
Norrell said the damage occurred between 9:45 and 10:15 p.m. and that she was told about it from her insurance company. Responding Warrenton police officers wrapped the gaping window front in yellow crime tape, and a squad car remained in front of the store overnight until she could board up with window Saturday morning.
Norrell said she was grateful for the police department's support as well as that of nearby storeowners and managers who turned out to help. Police are reviewing security camera footage, she said.
“It’s incredibly overwhelming and exhausting, and it just stinks,” Norrell said. “But people showed us so much love yesterday, and the community came around us and supported us. … The response from the community far outweighs whatever happened."
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said Sunday that he, too, hoped the damage was not deliberate. Nevill owns a jewelry store in Old Town Warrenton and noted that windows of a few shops and restaurants have broken in recent years, but not as a result of vandalism.
A deer smashed into a window at what is now the Black Bear Bistro, and a patron inadvertently broke a window at Molly’s just by leaning against it, Nevill said.
“Finding out the truth is important, and hopefully the police will find out and have more information for us,” Nevill said.
He also noted that the timing of the broken window made it less likely that it was deliberate.
“It’s unusual for vandalism like that to occur on Main Street at a time when you’re still having some passersby,” he said.
Whatever happened, Norrell stressed that her store is trying to make the best of the situation. The incident comes at a bad time for Studio Luxe. Norrell just announced last week that her children’s clothing store, Little Luxe, which operates beside her main boutique, would be closing in June due to lagging sales.
“We’re always going to find the silver lining,” she said. “It sucks that it happened, but negative energy is contagious. … We’re trying to keep it positive.
Anyone with information about either the shattered window or the fallen railing is encouraged to call Warrenton Police at 540-347-1107. Callers may be anonymous, Carter said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
