Northern Piedmont Community Foundation recently awarded $329,500 in grants to local nonprofits through the Community Assistance Grant cycle.
Funded by the PATH Foundation, the Mary Virginia O’Bannon Fund and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Community Assistance Grants support projects that are immediate in nature and alleviate hardship, according to a recent news release.
Since its inception in 2017, this program has awarded $1.7 million to nonprofits serving Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. While grants are awarded to organizations fulfilling an abundance of critical needs, most awards have an emphasis on the health and human service fields.
After reviewing more than 70 applications, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation selected 26 organizations for awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The recipients include:
In Culpeper County: The Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic’s Smiles for Culpeper Kids initiative was awarded $25,000 to provide essential dental services to low-income children. This program addresses a critical need. As one elementary teacher wrote, “I could name at least 10 kids just in kindergarten with black rotten teeth who cry that it hurts."
In Fauquier County: The Just Neighbors Ministry’s Northern Piedmont Project was awarded $10,000 to provide immigration-related legal representation to low-income immigrant families. The project also facilitates collaboration, education and volunteer opportunities to support the growing immigrant population in the area.
In Rappahannock County: The Rappahannock Benevolent Fund was awarded $15,000 to provide emergency financial and support services to aging residents in crisis in Rappahannock County.
To see a full list of award recipients, visit Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s website at www.npcf.org.
Established in 2000, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that builds philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.
