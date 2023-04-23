They say good pitching beats good hitting.
Fauquier’s Kara Kaltreider took the circle in the third inning and made that cliché ring true.
Fooling Kettle Run hitters with a devastating mix of fastballs, curveballs and screwballs, the sophomore dazzled in front of her home crowd as she allowed just one hit while striking out eight in five innings pitched.
“I was throwing my curveball quite a bit, and also my screw. They were hitting where they needed to hit,” she said. “And fastballs, they're my favorite. I just go at it, go hard.”
With third place in the Northwestern District on the line, Fauquier (6-10 overall, 7-3 district) remained one step ahead of Kettle Run (8-5, 4-4) as they caged the visiting Cougars 9-1 on April 14.
“There's always that little sense of rivalry within the county. And Kettle Run is a very good team, they have very good pitching,” Fauquier coach Erika Lamper said. “The girls knew what their plan was and what they had to do to execute their plan, and it worked.”
“We came out flat, weren’t ready to play. We just didn't show up. First inning we put up a run. It looked like we were getting ready to get things started and then boom, it just went flat,” Kettle Run coach Ritchie Jacobs said.
Kettle Run jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first as Emerson Golden, Kaley Frazier and Delaney Lail hit three straight singles against Fauquier starter Kaitlyn Harrington. Kettle Run starter Kylie Wilkerson quickly disposed the Falcons to end the first inning.
A double play helped Harrington shut out Kettle Run top of the second. Fauquier added two in the bottom half as April Belcher led off with an infield single and Kaltreider drove her in with a first pitch triple to right. With two outs, Ashley Heflin scored Kaltreider with a single to right to put the Falcons ahead 2-1.
Moving Harrington to second base in the third, Lamper called Kaltreider to the circle from first base. After walking two Cougars with two outs, she ended the inning with a three-pitch strikeout. "I thought she did very well, that's not an easy team to face,” Lamper said of Kaltreider’s stellar outing.
The Falcons expanded their lead to 4-1 in the third as Mikayla Gilmore led off with a double to the left-center gap. After Lydia Lovell reached on an error, Belcher drove in Gilmore with a line drive single to center. Kaltreider plated Lovell on a groundout to the pitcher.
Kaltreider faced nine batters over her next three innings of work, retiring all of them. She struck out the side in the fourth, added two more Ks in the fifth, then got three quick outs on balls in play in the sixth.
“I think I did pretty well. I really liked how I was more consistent. You know, I started off the season struggling, but I’m just in the right place now,” Kaltreider said. “To succeed and know that I'm back on track is awesome.”
While the Cougars’ struggles at the plate continued, the Falcons kept adding on. With Jacobs bringing in Delany Lail to pitch in the fourth, Grace Faulk reached on a bunt and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Later in that same inning, Gilmore walked in front of freshman Lovell, who got a pitch up and in on a 1-2 count and hammered it for a 220-foot home run to right-center field to extend the lead to 7-1.
Lovell knew she would get a pitch in her wheelhouse. “Since she is a lefty and I am a lefty, she was going to pitch it inside to me,” she said. “That's the pitch I got, so I got to hit it well.”
Fauquier made it 9-1 in the sixth inning as Gilmore reached on an error and came around to score on a single to right by Harrington, who would later score on a bloop hit by Kaltreider.
Kaltreider allowed her only hit of the night to lead off the top of the seventh, but retired the next two on a bunt and a strikeout before the runner was caught stealing third to end the game.
The lopsided loss left Kettle Run disappointed.
“After that first inning (lead), they thought they were going to come out here and beat (Fauquier). They underestimated them,” said Jacobs. “We'll play them again at the end of the season and we'll see them in the playoffs. We'll be ready by then.”
