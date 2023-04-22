Campaign posters already line some streets of Fauquier County as local races on ballot for the June 20 state-run primary, and in some cases the Nov. 7 election, were mostly finalized this past week.
While all five incumbents serving in Fauquier County’s constitutional offices are unopposed, four of the five supervisors’ races have at least two candidates. The race for Marshall District supervisor is the most competitive with three candidates, while the Center, Lee and Scott districts all have two candidates vying for those seats.
Only two of the five incumbent supervisors are seeking re-election: Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, R-Cedar Run, and Supervisor Kevin Carter, R-Center. Gerhardt is running unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.
In the Marshall and Lee districts, two Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in the June 20 primary.
In the Lee District, the winner of the primary will be unopposed in November. In the Marshall District, the winner of the Republican primary will face independent candidate Michael J. Focazio in November.
There are no Democrats running for any county seats this year.
Marshall District
Three newcomers, two Republicans and one independent, are vying to replace incumbent Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, an independent who is not seeking re-election after two terms.
Focazio, 63, recently retired from a three-decade career with the U.S. Geological Survey. He has a doctorate degree in hydrology and serves on the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority, a position he has held since 2011. Focazio is the board’s vice chairman.
James A. “Jim” Mitchell, 53, is one of two Republicans vying for the supervisor’s seat. Mitchell owns Superior Paving, where he recently stepped down as president to focus on his campaign.
If elected, Mitchell previously told the Fauquier Times he will push the supervisors to establish a “clear plan” for supporting enough business development to provide a robust tax base for basic services such as fire and rescue and law enforcement.
Mitchell is a member of the Fauquier County Economic Development Authority and is president of the board overseeing Fauquier Family Shelter Services.
Arthur “Regan” Washer, 31, is also seeking the Republican nod. Washer is a managing partner at ICS Financial in The Plains. If elected, Washer previously told Fauquier Times he would advocate for preventing development in rural areas and would advance “fiscally conservative” polices and a “strict budget.”
Center District
Carter, 57, is running for his first full term after being appointed to the county board in September 2022 when former supervisor Chris Granger resigned to avoid a conflict of interest after Granger’s wife, former Warrenton town manager Brandie Schaeffer, took a job with Amazon.
Carter previously served six years on the Warrenton Town Council representing Ward 5.
Carter is president of Guests, Inc., a hotel management company in Strasburg. He previously worked for 16 years as the managing director for the Airlie Foundation. He serves on the supervisors’ finance committee and the town/county liaison committee.
Raeid A. Ebrahim, 17, an independent, is challenging Carter in the November contest. Ebrahim is a senior at Fauquier High School and is the first in his family to run for public office.
If elected, Ebrahim previously told the Fauquier Times he would advocate for higher teacher salaries. He also said he is skeptical about allowing more data centers in the county. Ebrahim is a supporter of the county’s purchase of development rights program, which offers property owners payments to extinguish their development rights in an effort to conserve more rural land. Ebrahim will turn 18 before the Nov. 7 election.
Lee District
Daron Lee Culbertson, 38, is one of two Republicans vying for their party’s nod in the June 20 primary. A Remington resident, Culbertson is the owner of Rural Restoration LLC, a “farm-based company” that offers fencing, livestock watering systems, land management and farm consulting, according to its website.
If elected, Culbertson said in a statement that he wants to work with the other supervisors to help support local business growth while keeping the rural integrity of the county.
Joseph J. Gray, 35, is also vying for the GOP nomination in the Lee District race. Gray is an associate director of the John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District board.
A full-time farmer, Gray owns farms in both Fauquier and Culpeper counties, including one in Remington. If elected, he wants to help protect the county’s agriculture assets and prevent unnecessary housing development while utilizing existing commercial sites to attract new businesses.
Scott District
Edwin W. “Ike” Broaddus, 62, an independent, owns Old Bust Head Brewing Company in Vint Hill. He previously served on the Vint Hill Economic Development Authority from 2007 to 2013.
If elected, Broaddus said he will use his 40 years of business experience to help Fauquier attract economic growth while preserving the history and natural beauty of the county, according to his website.
Adam “AJ” Krick, 38, a Republican, will face Broaddus in the Nov. 7 election. Krick is the principal owner of L2G Inc., an accounting firm in Warrenton offering tax, audit and consulting services.
Krick previously was the chief financial officer of Smith-Midland Corporation. If elected, Krick previously told the Fauquier Times he wants to continue conservation efforts while sufficiently funding public services, such as schools and first responders.
Cedar Run District
Gerhardt, 56, is seeking re-election as supervisor of Cedar Run District. Gerhardt, a Republican, has held the position since 2016 and is running unopposed. Gerhardt is s president and chief operating officer of MSI Worldwide Mail and chief sales officer of the Americas for DHL Global Mail. He also sits on the Smith-Midland Corporation Board of Directors.
Constitutional officers
All five races for Fauquier County’s constitutional officers remained unopposed as of Monday, April 17.
Incumbent Clerk of the Court Gail H. Barb, 70, is seeking reelection to a fourth term as clerk of the circuit court. Barb, a Republican, has held the position since 2007. The clerk is responsible for tasks such as processing civil and criminal cases, issuing marriage licenses and maintaining court files and records.
Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott C. Hook, 46, is seeking a second term. Hook, a Republican, has held the position since 2020. He earned his juris doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 2006. He previously worked as the Warrenton town prosecutor and was in private practice for more than a decade.
Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Eric J. Maybach, 45, a Republican is also seeking re-election. Maybach has held the position since 2020. The commissioner of revenue handles taxpayer services, records, tax returns and annual assessments.
Sheriff Jeremy A. Falls, 51, is seeking re-election as sheriff. He was appointed to the position in November 2022 after he won a special election following the resignation of former sheriff Bob Moiser in January 2022 to take a cabinet position in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Falls, a Republican, joined the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office as a major in 2016 and was later appointed to lieutenant colonel in 2018.
Treasurer Tanya Remson Wilcox, 58, is seeking re-election as treasurer. Wilcox, a Republican, has held the position since 2013. The county treasurer handles the collections, investments and spending of local funds.
The deadline for filing with a party affiliation for the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors and constitutional offices was Monday, April 17. Independent candidates have until June 20 to file, according to the Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar.
