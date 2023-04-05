Back and forth the two rivals went, neither one able to deliver a knockout blow.
Something had to give.
Thanks to clutch hits by Kylie Wilkerson and Carys Gohlmann in the top of the seventh inning, Kettle Run broke a 2-2 tie and held on to beat the host Eagles 5-3 in the first head-to-head Fauquier County softball clash of the season.
Liberty also scored in the seventh, but a threatening rally came up short as Kettle Run held on to improve to 4-2 and 2-2 in the Northwestern District, while the Eagles dropped to 2-4 and 2-3.
Kettle Run coach Ritchie Jacobs viewed it as a psychological test.“I kept telling them in the dugout, ‘Patience, patience. We will blow up a changeup pitcher if you just hang in there.’ Then they finally got it,” Jacobs said.
Wilkerson drove in Emerson Golden for a 3-2 lead by slapping a single to right field.
“I kind of waited to hit it for a second but then I realized, ‘Oh, it's there.’ And it just so happened I got it, and it went in the three-four hole. It started a rally,” the senior said.
A few batters later, Gohlmann provided some insurance as her single to right drove in Wilkerson, with Alexah Golden also adding an RBI hit.
With George Mason University recruit Wilkerson and Liberty’s Lauren Smith toeing the rubber, much of Thursday’s affair was a pitching duel. Both teams capitalized on early chances before the ace pitchers locked in.
In the top of the first, junior Alexah Gordon reached on an infield single, then gave Kettle Run a 1-0 lead as she came around to score on Wilkerson’s two-out grounder to short that was mishandled. Wilkerson quickly silenced the Eagles in the bottom half of the inning.
After Smith’s quieted the Cougars 1-2-3 in the second inning, Liberty tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second as junior Rileigh Greer walked, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.
Wilkerson put Kettle Run ahead in the third as she doubled to the left-center gap on a 2-1 changeup, again driving in Gordon.
Liberty responded to make it 2-2 as Smith singled to right with two away. Courtesy runner Aliya Atkins took second on a wild pitch and scored as Brooklynn Mauro singled to center.
Smith pitched another 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, picking up her fourth strikeout along the way.
“I thought she did really well. She kept fooling, kept them off track,” said Liberty coach Chris Leatherman said. “That's a really good hitting team, too.”
Wilkerson answered in the bottom half of the inning, ending the fourth with a swing and a miss for her sixth strikeout of the game.“Tonight, I came out, I felt confident, felt loose. And I mean, I threw strikes, attacked the strike zone early,” Wilkerson said.
Kettle Run threatened in the fifth as Smith walked the bases loaded with two outs, but got out of the jam with another inning-ending strikeout.
Jacobs made a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth, sending Wilkerson to right field and bringing strikeout machine Delaney Lail in from first base.
A senior who’ll play at Bridgewater College, Lail allowed a leadoff single to the first batter she faced but struck out three to end the inning. She struck out three more in the sixth and finished with seven in her three innings.
“She has incredible movement, and she has ice in her veins,” Jacobs said. “We couldn't have done it without Delaney. She shut the door.”
The Cougars’ winning seventh inning rally started with Emerson Golden’s infield single and a walk to Lail. Next, Wilkerson singled to right to give them the lead.
“I was just trying to think, hit backside, do what I need to do for my team, score runs and get some energy going because I think we were lacking it a little bit early in the game,” Wilkerson said.
Two batters later, Gohlmann made it 4-2 with her bases loaded single and Gordon’s infield single scored Kaley Frazier to make it 5=2.
In the bottom of the seventh, Lauren Leatherman gave the Eagles a glimmer of hope as she launched a 1-2 pitched just over the 200-foot fence in the left field corner for a solo home run.
“It was a good swing. I thought she may have got a little under it a little bit, but thankfully she got enough on it to hit it out,” coach Leatherman said.
While Liberty added a single and a walk later in the inning, Lail slammed the door with a strikeout, securing Kettle Run’s 5-3 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.