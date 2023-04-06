On a brisk and windy Friday evening in Nokesville, the Kettle Run girls soccer team blew away a county rival.
With 15 MPH gusts racing across the field the entire game, the Cougars high-powered offense remained unfazed as they dominated the possession in a 4-0 victory over Liberty High.
“The wind was a big factor tonight, but I think we played well. We started moving the ball much better, and I think it's going to help us the rest of the season,” Kettle Run’s head coach William Brummett said.
After defeating Millbrook 1-0 and Sherando 5-1 in their previous two games, Kettle Run notched their third consecutive win to improve to 3-2 on the season, while the Eagles still look to capture their first as they drop to 0-6.
Propelled by quick and accurate passing and aggression in the midfield, the Cougars controlled the ball and relentlessly fired at the net throughout most of the 80-minute match.
“We've been working on passing and distributing the ball much better,” Brummett said. “Playing the ball quicker out of the back and up the side. That's what we've been working on, and it's showing that it's paying off.”
While Kettle Run’s first goal didn’t come until the 34-minute mark, Kettle Run threatened the entire first half.
The Cougars’ first chance came just five minutes in as junior Gracie Herbert’s curling 30-yard strike narrowly missed as it pounded off the crossbar. Then just five minutes later, freshman Maggie Gardner went for the bottom right corner from 20 yards out, but Liberty’s Ally Lawhorn made the save.
At the 22-minute mark, freshman Peyton Lloyd put a 35-yard free kick along the right wing on target, but Lawhorn made the save again.
Freshman Julia Moore gave Kettle Run two more great opportunities in the 26th and 28th minutes. First, her curling strike from 25yards out was saved, then she received a long pass as she was streaking down the left wing but sent the shot wide left of the net.
In the 34th minute, Kettle Run finally broke through as junior Kelsi Navin finished inside the box after receiving a perfectly placed 20-yard cross from sophomore Kya Johnson. Navin tapped it underneath Lawhorn as she dove to her left.
“We've been practicing crossing. One of our warmup drills is crossing, so it's good to see it come together finally,” Brummett said.
At the 38-minute mark, sophomore Mikaela Bruna doubled the lead as she scored on a free kick from roughly 40 yards out. With almost everyone standing on the edge of the box awaiting Bruna’s boot, her line drive kick clear all of them and bounced into the net as Kettle Run took a 2-0 lead into the halftime intermission.
Liberty’s best scoring opportunity came five minutes into the second half as junior Lillian Wardrop fired a low liner from 20yards out, but sophomore Caelan Wright dove to her right to make the save.
From that point on Kettle Run continued to dominate the possession as they controlled the ball for almost all of the second half.
“They were coming off the ball really well, and they were on point with most of their passes,” Liberty’s coach Allison Tobias said of the Cougars’ attack.
Senior Reagan Patrick made the score 3-0 in the 54th minute as she tapped in a point-blank goal. From 30 yards out, Gracie Herbert played a free kick into a scrum inside the box with the ball eventually falling to Patrick’s feet and she took care of business.
In the 76th minute, with Lillian Wardrop now in net for the Eagles, Julia Moore dribbled down the right wing and shot from 20yards out. The ball went through Wardrop’s outstretched hands, rolling in to make the score 4-0.
The Cougars put a few more shots on target in the final minutes, but Wardrop handled them all before the referee’s final whistle.
With Fauquier County schoolson spring break, both squads are off for the entire week. Kettle Run returns to action on April 11 at Brentsville, while Liberty travels to Fauquier High on April 12.
