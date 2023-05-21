Bigfoot is missing from a Catlett residence, and its owners are asking for the public’s help to bring him home. Someone nabbed the 5-foot, approximately 400-pound, hand-painted Sasquatch statue from the front lawn of its Greenwich Road home sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Mary O’Brien, 35, took to social media Saturday afternoon when she first discovered that her beloved statue was missing. “This is a longshot but someone stole our 5-foot-tall stone Bigfoot from the end of our driveway on Greenwich Road within the last 24 hours,” she wrote. “If anyone’s kids show up with a giant Bigfoot statue, please kindly return him home.”
O’Brien wrote the statue has “a lot of sentimental value” and she would like him returned “truly no questions asked.”
“Even if it’s during the daytime, literally, I don’t care. I just want him back. If somebody wants to pull into the driveway and drop him off, I won’t come out and yell,” she said, during an interview with the Prince William Times Sunday morning.
Despite being very sad about the situation, O’Brien said she has not contacted the police to report the theft. “We were all stupid teenagers once,” O’Brien said, noting that she thinks it was probably an end-of-the-school-year prank.
She said the assailants must have been “strong and quick” and had a “calculated” plan to steal Bigfoot because of his weight and size. “This wasn’t a ‘jump-out-of-your-truck-and-grab-him’ on a whim” situation, she said.
Unfortunately, the statue was damaged when it was stolen. Part of Bigfoot’s foot was broken off and left in the yard. “But we will fix him up. Do CPR, put him back together,” if the statue is returned, she said.
O’Brien said whoever stole the statue was probably surprised at its heft when they removed it because when she purchased it from Country Traditions Emporium in Berkeley Spring, West Virginia, it took a forklift to load it into her truck.
O’Brien said she and her partner Matt Payne, 40, drove a couple hours to purchase the $600 statue and bring him home to their front yard about eight months ago.
“It took three of us to slide him off the back of the truck” and place him on a level spot next to our driveway, O’Brien said.
Why would O’Brien and Payne want a Bigfoot in their front yard?
O’Brien, a Nokesville native, said she and Payne, from Haymarket, always admired a house in Manassas that had white bicycles in front of it. “I always loved that. That house had an identity,” she said.
“Everybody knew that house, and so we were joking about what we wanted our thing to be,” she said. “I love Bigfoot and Matt loves Bigfoot,” so when O’Brien saw a Bigfoot statue in a masonry yard on a business trip, they decided to make the trip together to get one for their new home.
Since the statue has been in front of their home, it has brought so much joy to friends, neighbors and even passersby, O’Brien said. People have stopped to take pictures with Bigfoot about twice a week, she said.
“He’s silly and funny. He brings joy to people as they drive by,” she said.
“I come home, and he will have a little costume on,” she said.
Friends have decorated Bigfoot for different holidays, she said. He’s worn a Santa hat and been decorated to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, among others.
O’Brien said they have security cameras pointed at their house, but not at Bigfoot so they don’t have any leads at this time. They’re just requesting that he be returned home as soon as possible.
“It’s a bummer. I’m sad about it.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
