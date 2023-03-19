Led by two strong senior pitchers, the Kettle Run High softball team has realistic ambitions to be a major threat in the Northwestern District this year.
Coach Ritchie Jacobs is back for year two at the helm, and he returns almost every starter from a year ago. The Cougars look experienced, deep and poised to make a triumphant return to region playoffs.
Last season, the Cougars finished 8-9 and were eliminated in the Northwestern District semifinals by Fauquier, ending a game short of reaching the Class 4 Region C playoffs.
”I think the depth in our lineup is what’s going to help us get over the hump,” said Jacobs, who said the Cougars have quality throughout the lineup.
Seniors Kylie Wilkerson and Delaney Lail were Kettle Run’s top two pitchers last season, and they’re back to bring the heat once again.
Wilkerson is a strikeout machine with a mid 60s fastball in her arsenal, as well as a riseball, a drop ball, a curveball and a changeup, while Lail is a lefty who throws a changeup with lots of rotation to go along with a nasty rise and drop ball combo.
“(Wilkerson) throws hard. She throws between 62 and 64, and she’s still getting stronger,” Jacobs said. “(Lail) throws three pitches and she’s got some crazy spin. She’s hard to hit.”
The pair also own two of Kettle Run’s best bats.
Wilkerson, committed to George Mason University, is a high average hitter who will bat fifth in the order. Lail, who Jacobs believes to be the Cougars' best hitter, is a Bridgewater College commit who’ll bat fourth and play first base when she isn’t pitching.
Kettle Run has two catchers that will both play a lot. Sophomore Leah Trible took over as starter halfway through last season to great success, will catch when Wilkerson pitches. The Cougars’ only other senior, Kaley Frazier, will catch for Lail.
Trible is expected to bat sixth and play second base when she isn’t catching, while Frazier is a slugger who will bat third.
On the left side of the infield, the Cougars are returning both of their starters, juniors Mandy Holmes at third and Carys Gohlmann at shortstop. Both being relied on for their experience, Holmes will bat seventh while the speedy Gohlmann hits second.
Rounding out the infield is freshman Emerson Golden, a versatile player who will start at first base when Lail is pitching and second base when Trible is catching.
The outfield features junior Alexah Gordon back patrolling center. She’s a speedy lefty slap-hitter who’ll lead off.
Left fielder Paige Bagwell is another experienced starter. The junior will bat eighth and also play shortstop.
Sophomore Halliday Kelly-Maartens takes over the starting right field spot and will bat ninth. As a freshman, Kelly-Maartens didn’t see the field much, but through hard work over the summer she has earned her starting spot as one of Kettle Run’s most improved players.
Cougars eye playoffs
“If our bats wake up, we should be right where we need to be to challenge for the top spot,” Jacobs said.
The Cougars kicked off their season on Tuesday at Brentsville.
