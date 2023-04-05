A more than yearlong dispute over parking and smelly trash between The Front Porch Market & Grill and its neighbor, ICS Financial Properties, will get a hearing this week before The Plains Board of Zoning Appeals.
At issue is an April 2022 decision by the town’s then-zoning administrator, Stephen Gyurisin, over the Front Porch’s parking requirements.
About a year ago, Gyurisin said the Front Porch was not in violation of a 2015 special use permit issued by the town with regard to parking. ICS Financial Properties, owned by Michael and Melissa Washer, is challenging that ruling, but it’s not clear the Washers have “standing” to appeal Gyurisin’s decision. On Thursday, April 6, a hearing will be held to determine if they do, according to a town public notice.
The Washers declined an interview for this article, but Michael Washer provided documents from his attorney, Whit Robinson, who did not respond to requests for an interview. The Front Porch Market & Grill’s Owner William Waybourn referred calls to his lawyer, but an interview could not be scheduled before press time.
It all started over garbage
According to town documents released before the BZA hearing, as well as emails shared with the Fauquier Times, the dispute between the restaurant and ICS Financial, both located in the 6400 block of Main Street, began on July 13, 2021, following an email from Melissa Washer to Front Porch General Manager Dan Myers regarding the restaurant’s trash. The Washers live above their business.
“Hi Dan, it smells terrible outside! ... It’s terrible on our porch, around our front door and our front sidewalk. I’m assuming it’s y’all’s trash cans. ... What can we do? It’s killing us,” Melissa Washer wrote.
William Waybourn, owner of the Front Porch Market & Grill, responded to the email on July 20, 2021, after it was forwarded to him by Myers. In his email, Waybourn said “there are no alternatives (for the trash),” due to a lack of waste companies servicing The Plains.
Waybourn wrote that he was in the trash enclosure that day and, and “all the cans were closed, trash was bagged and appropriately tied in the industrial trash bags, and there was no smell.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation to make sure procedures are being followed,” he wrote.
The trash situation was addressed again on Sept. 3, 2021, according to an Aug. 25, 2022, email from Robinson to The Plains Town Clerk and Treasurer Nancy Brady. Robinson wrote: “mid-summer, (the Washers/ICS Financial) sought assistance from the health department” regarding the trash.
Also on Sept. 3, 2021, according to Robinson, Michael Washer “approached a manager of The Front Porch, hoping to come to a resolution of the matter. ... The manager said he would discuss with the proprietors of The Front Porch.”
Then, on Sept. 5, 2021, Michael and Melissa Washer were served with a no trespassing notice they say The Front Porch’s filed with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Washer was accused of violating the order for “disposing a dead body on private property” on Aug. 20, 2022, according to Fauquier County District Court records.
The dead body was that of a dead rat, but Robinson denied that the Washers had anything to do with it, stating in a Dec. 19, 2022, email that the rat “most certainly did not come from a financial building. It most assuredly came from the garbage left under my clients’ windows.”
Washers allege Front Porch has insufficient parking
Regarding parking, Robinson wrote in another email that The Front Porch is required to have “seven parking spots” under The Town of the Plains code if the restaurant is classified as a “commercial entity.” If the restaurant is classified as a “commercial store selling directly to the public,” the town requires 8.4 parking spaces, Robinson said.
In an April 21, 2022, email, Gyurisin wrote that the Front Porch is subject to “the conditions of an approved SUP for restaurant use.”
Robinson is now challenging that decision on behalf of the Washers on the grounds that the restaurant lacks the 27 parking spaces he says were required under the Town of the Plains’ Code Section 5.9.
“Pursuant to the Town’s code Section 5.9, at the time of the adoption of the SUP, the required number of parking spaces on March 16, 2015, was 1 (per) 100 square feet,” Robinson said in a January email. “The certificate of use and occupancy lists the (restaurant’s) square footage at 2,756. This means that the Front Porch was required to have 27 off-street parking spaces.”
According to the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals, such appeals can be made within 30 days. The ordinance says: “Any zoning applicant, person who is aggrieved by a decision, or officer, department board or bureau of the county has the right to appeal a zoning administrator determination ... within 30 days of the decision date.”
While the BZA’s April 6 meeting on the Washers’ appeal of Gyurisin’s decision comes nearly a year after it was rendered, Robinson said in his January email that his clients can still attempt to appeal the decision under the “Anders test.”
The Anders test refers to the Anders Larsen Trust, et. al. v. the Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County, a case in which the Supreme Court of Virginia reversed the decision of the Fairfax County Circuit Court regarding the standing of neighbors to challenge a county BZA appeal. Under the Anders test, “the complainant must own or occupy real property within or in close proximity to the property that is subject of the land use determination” and “the complainant must allege facts demonstrating particularized harm.”
In a January email, Robinson said that ICS Financial Properties meets “the criteria of both prongs of the Anders test.” Robinson also said that ICS Financial Properties is asking that the restaurant’s March 16, 2015, SUP be enforced and not challenged.
The Thursday, April 6 hearing will determine if ICS Financial Properties has the legal standing to appeal Gyurisin’s decision. The meeting will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at 6507 Main St. in The Plains at 5 p.m.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
